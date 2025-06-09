Aiden Now Fully Transactable in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

MACC-Eligible Procurement Simplifies Buying and Reduces Costs

MCKINNEY, Texas, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aiden Technologies, Inc., the leader in intelligent Windows endpoint automation, today announced that its solution is now fully transactable in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and eligible for the Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) program. This milestone simplifies the purchasing process for enterprise customers and allows them to use existing MACC budgets to procure Aiden, without additional financial approvals.

“Getting started with Aiden just got even easier,” said Joshua Aaron, CEO of Aiden Technologies. “By becoming MACC-eligible in the Azure Marketplace, we’re removing procurement roadblocks and helping IT teams take immediate action to improve endpoint management, without waiting for budget cycles.”

The Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment program allows enterprise customers to pre-commit funds in exchange for discounted Azure services and discounted third-party solutions including Aiden. Aiden's availability in the Azure Marketplace enables customers to use this pre-approved budget to purchase Aiden directly, at a discount, accelerating deployment and reducing procurement friction.

Unused MACC dollars do not roll over. If organizations do not spend committed funds by their deadline, the value is lost. By using those funds to purchase Aiden, customers can avoid waste and quickly gain intelligent automation for endpoint management. This means faster results for IT teams, better use of Microsoft investments, and no need for drawn-out finance approvals.

Aiden professionals will be at Info-Tech Live Las Vegas in booth 105 June 10-12 to discuss this new program.

About Aiden

Aiden is the leading intelligent Windows endpoint automation solution designed to streamline OS deployments, Autopilot, application deployment, patching, vulnerability remediation, and more, with unparalleled accuracy and efficiency. By leveraging intelligent automation, Aiden delivers a proactive solution to IT management, enabling organizations to operate securely, efficiently and without manual intervention.

