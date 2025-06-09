Notice to Shareholders of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP); Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS); Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH); Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY); and Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT): Grabar Law Office is…

PHILADELPHIA, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you are a current AppLovin shareholder who purchased AppLovin shares prior to May 10, 2023, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of money back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/applovin-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.



WHY? A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint alleges that AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP), via certain of its officers, provided investors with materially false or misleading information concerning AppLovin’s financial growth and stability. These allegedly fraudulent statements included, among other things, confidence in AppLovin’s launch of its AXON 2.0 digital ad platform and using “cutting-edge AI technologies” to more efficiently match advertisements to mobile games, in addition to expanding into web-based marketing and e-commerce. The underlying securities fraud complaint alleges that Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts related to AppLovin’s manipulative practices to force unwanted apps on customers using a “backdoor installation scheme” which inaccurately inflated installation numbers, and, in turn its profitability, and that such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase AppLovin’s securities at artificially inflated prices.



WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) prior to May 10, 2023 and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/applovin-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $APP #AppLovin

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of long-term Dick’s shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Dick’s have breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

Current Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) shareholders who have held Dick’s shares since prior to August 23, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. You do not need to have lost money on your investment. Click here https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/dicks-shareholder-investigation/ to learn more or join.

WHY? A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc., through certain of its officers and directors, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) demand for products in Dick’s Outdoor segment was slowing faster than Defendants represented, resulting in excess inventory; (ii) the “structural changes” that Defendants repeatedly touted, including differentiated products, improved pricing technology, and more efficient clearance channels, did not allow the Company to manage its excess inventory without hurting the Company’s profitability; (iii) the need to liquidate excess inventory, including in the Outdoor segment, would have a materially negative effect on the Company’s profitability; and as a result of the above, Defendants’ statements about Dick’s business condition and prospects were materially false and misleading when made.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: Current Dick’s shareholders who have held Dick’s shares since prior to August 23, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.

If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/dicks-shareholder-investigation/, or contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

If you have held Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) shares since prior to October 22, 2024, and would like to learn more about the investigation and your rights, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/manh-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

Why? A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH), through certain of its officers, provided investors with material information concerning Manhattan Associates’ expected revenue for the fiscal year 2025. These statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company’s ability to forecast guidance despite macroeconomic fluctuations, the growth potential of their professional services offerings, and the ability for their cloud revenue to drive revenue for its professional services.



The underlying complaint alleges that Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Manhattan Associates’ forecasting ability for its professional services; notably, the Company was either not truly equipped to deliver “responsible targets” for growth or, otherwise, Manhattan Associates’ services were not equipped to achieve such targets. Finally, the Complaint alleges that such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Manhattan Associates’ securities at artificially inflated prices.

What You Can Do Now: Current Manhattan Associates shareholders who have held Manhattan Associates shares since prior to October 22, 2024, are encourage to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/manh-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

$MANH #ManhattanAssociates

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

A federal securities fraud class action complaint alleging that Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), and certain of its officers failed to disclose to investors that it had improper safeguards in place for sensitive trader information, has survived a motion to dismiss.

Virtu shareholders who have continuously held Virtu shares since prior to November 7, 2018, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. Learn more or join by clicking https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/Virtu-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY: A securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT), via certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (ii) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the Company’s operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On March 17, 2025, a federal Court determined that key allegations were sufficiently pled to survive defendants’ motion to dismiss.

According to the Court’s Order, "essentially anyone at Virtu, including its proprietary traders" could directly access this material non-public information from at least January 2018 through April 2019, and to do so, Virtu traders only needed to use a "widely known and frequently shared username and password."

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO NOW: If you are a current Virtu shareholder who has held Virtu stock since on or before November 7, 2018, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever.

If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/Virtu-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085. $VIRT #VirtuFinancial

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.