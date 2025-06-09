Taiwan Tourism Administration Shines at LA Pride 2025 With Colorful Celebration of Diversity

Taiwan contingent lead by: Sara Chen, Deputy Director General, TECO LA (2nd from right); Vivian Lin, Director, TTA LA (3rd from right); Jeff Chang, Marketing Director, The Americas, China Airlines (2nd from left); Poppy Lei, Asst. Manager, US Lion Travel The Taiwan Tourism contingent at LA Pride 2025 The Taiwan Tourism float, featuring Miss Taiwanese American and her court, as well as Taiwan Tourism Team Leader Oh Bear Visitors to the Taiwan Tourism and China Airlines booth at the Pride Village made custom branded badges Formosan Dance Crew performed dances to Taiwanese pop songs on the Community Stage

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Taiwan Tourism Administration brought vibrant energy, cultural pride, and a powerful message of inclusivity to this year’s LA Pride Parade, delighting thousands of spectators with a float that celebrated both Taiwan’s rich heritage and its progressive values. This marked Taiwan’s first-ever participation in the LA Pride Parade.Decked out in a vivid rainbow theme, the Taiwan float was decorated with an eye-catching display featuring Kaohsiung’s iconic Dragon and Tiger Pagodas along its sides. In the center of the float was a whimsical giant cup of bubble tea, filled with multi-colored pearls—a playful yet inspiring metaphor for the beauty of diversity and the harmony created when unique identities come together. Atop the float was the Taiwan Tourism Administration’s mascot, OhBear, who embodies the welcoming spirit of Taiwan.Deputy Director General Sara Chen of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles (TECO-LA) led the Taiwan float, accompanied by the radiant Miss Taiwanese American and her Court. Their presence brought elegance and pride to the vibrant procession. Walking alongside the float were distinguished representatives of Taiwan’s tourism industry, invited by Director Vivian Lin of the Tourism Division. Participants included teams from renowned Taiwanese airlines—China Airlines and EVA Airways—as well as leading travel agencies specializing in Taiwan-bound tourism, such as Lion Travel and Mango Tours. Bringing energy and flair, the Formosan Dance Crew performed dynamic routines to popular Taiwanese hits. Marching together with them were approximately 100 spirited volunteers—including overseas Taiwanese community members and passionate young Taiwanese supporters—who helped shine a spotlight on Taiwan’s commitment to promoting a diverse, inclusive, and globally welcoming image of tourism.The Taiwan Tourism Administration and China Airlines also co-hosted a booth at the Pride Village, where attendees could create their own custom Taiwan-branded pin badges for decorating their outfits, as well as record entries for the #DanceToTaiwan online dance challenge and potentially win one of three flights to Taiwan.Deputy Director General Sara Chen of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles stated: “Taiwan is the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage. Through our participation in Los Angeles’ largest Pride Parade, we hope to showcase Taiwan as a diverse and LGBTQ-friendly travel destination in Asia and to strengthen tourism exchange between Taiwan and the U.S. Taipei also hosts one of the largest Pride parades in Asia each year, and we warmly welcome our American friends to visit and experience it firsthand.”Director Vivian Lin of the Tourism Division also stated: “We hope the people of Greater Los Angeles can truly feel Taiwan’s warmth, friendliness, and spirit of sharing. With summer vacation now underway, the Taiwan Tourism Administration continues to offer a variety of great travel incentives for international visitors—including the Taiwan Free Half-Day Tour for transit passengers, buy-one-get-one-free Taiwan High-Speed Rail tickets, and the Taiwan PASS. Additionally, the ‘Taiwan the Lucky Land’ lucky draw for NT$5,000 in travel vouchers has been extended through September 2025. We sincerely invite travelers from around the world to come and experience Taiwan’s unique hospitality.”Through its joyful and vibrant presence, Taiwan stands out as a warm, inclusive, and welcoming destination for everyone.The #DanceToTaiwan online dance challenge runs until June 17, 2025. Find out more information on how to enter by visiting DanceToTaiwan.com ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATIONThe Taiwan Tourism Administration is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The Southwestern US market is managed by the Los Angeles office of TTA. The marketing slogan currently in use for Taiwan is “Waves of Wonder.” The official ambassador of the TTA is OhBear, a cartoon Formosan Black Bear, the national animal of Taiwan.For more information about Taiwan tourism, please visit the official website of the Taiwan Tourism Administration: eng.taiwan.net.tw Follow us on social media in North America:Instagram: @taiwantourism.naFacebook: Tour Taiwan - America

