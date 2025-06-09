Cockroaches Carry Serious Diseases and Trigger Health Issues

Roaches Under A Home CockRoach In a kitchen Pest Control

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal Pest & Termite, proud to serve Virginia Beach, Newport News, and all of Hampton Roads—including Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Hampton, Suffolk, and Williamsburg—today alerts homeowners to the serious health risks posed by cockroach infestations.Cockroaches are more than just unsightly pests. They’re vectors for at least 33 types of bacteria, six human pathogens, and several parasitic worms. Common diseases spread by cockroaches include salmonellosis, typhoid fever, cholera, dysentery, gastroenteritis, listeriosis, Giardia, E. coli, and even poliovirus. Moreover, they can carry E. coli and Salmonella on their feet and bodies, contaminating food, utensils, and surfaces.According to the Virginia Department of Health, cockroaches commonly found in our region—German, American, and Oriental species—carry bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella and leave behind allergens in their droppings, shed skins, and saliva, which can exacerbate asthma and allergies. In fact, roach allergens are a significant trigger, especially in children and individuals with asthma.A growing body of evidence from food-borne pathogen studies shows that cockroaches harbor pathogens including E. coli O157\:H7, Staphylococcus aureus, Salmonella enterica Typhi, and Rotavirus—posing a threat to food safety and public health.Locally, Hampton Roads continues to contend with roach infestations in aging homes, damp crawl spaces, and commercial kitchens. Pest control companies in the region cite the same concerns: roaches in Virginia Beach carry E. coli and Salmonella, and in our broader region, infestations inflame asthma and allergies—particularly among the very young and elderly.Universal Pest & Termite Responds:As a trusted provider across Hampton Roads, Universal Pest & Termite emphasizes:1. Preventive sanitation: sealing countertops, removing food and water sources, and reducing clutter.2. Moisture control: fixing leaks, dehumidifying basements, and crawl spaces to deter roach harborage.3. Professional intervention: targeting German Roaches, American Roaches, and Oriental cockroaches with Integrated Pest Management to safeguard homes and businesses.Family-owned and operated, based in Virginia Beach and Newport News, Universal Pest & Termite has proudly served Hampton Roads—including Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Hampton, Suffolk, and Williamsburg—with expert pest control, termite control , moisture, duct, and insulation solutions. With certified technicians and a client-first philosophy, we strive to keep our communities safe and pest-free.

