AirJoule Technologies Set to Join Russell 3000® Index

RONAN, Mont., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) (“AirJoule Technologies” or the “Company”), the developer of the transformational AirJoule® system for separating pure water from air, today announced it is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2025 Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 30, 2025, according to a preliminary list of additions posted May 23, 2025.

The Russell 3000® Index captures the 3,000 largest US public companies by market capitalization. The index is reconstituted annually by re-ranking companies based on total market capitalization as of the reconstitution rank date, which was April 30, 2025 this year. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

“We are honored to be included in the Russell 3000® Index,” said Matt Jore, CEO of AirJoule Technologies. “This milestone reflects the significant progress we have made in advancing our AirJoule® technology and our commitment to addressing global water scarcity and energy efficiency challenges.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to the data as of the end of June 2024, about $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

About AirJoule Technologies Corporation

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) is a water harvesting technology company and the developer of the AirJoule® system that produces pure distilled water from air. Designed to reduce energy consumption and generate material cost efficiencies, AirJoule® is being commercialized through a joint venture with GE Vernova and in partnership with Carrier Global Corporation. For more information, visit https://airjouletech.com.

