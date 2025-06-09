GraniteShares Announces Weekly Distribution Schedule For YieldBOOST ETFs

New York, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares, a leading innovator in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), is pleased to announce that its YieldBOOST ETF family will update to a weekly distribution schedule. Designed with the goal of providing investors with enhanced income opportunities, the YieldBOOST suite of ETFs employs an options strategy to generate yield while offering exposure to major equities.

The following table outlines the new distribution schedule for each YieldBOOST ETF:

Ticker Fund Name Previous Distribution Schedule New Distribution Schedule TSYY GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF Monthly Weekly TQQY GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Monthly Weekly YSPY GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Monthly Weekly XBTY GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Monthly Weekly NVVY GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Monthly Weekly



Distributions are determined based on the underlying strategy of each ETF and may vary over time. Investors are encouraged to review fund details and consult with financial professionals regarding their investment choices. Distributions are not guaranteed.

GraniteShares remains committed to delivering innovative investment solutions that aim to empower investors to optimize income generation and portfolio diversification (diversification does not limit risk). For additional details regarding the YieldBOOST ETFs, including performance, holdings, and strategy, please visit www.graniteshares.com.

About GraniteShares:

GraniteShares is a global investment firm dedicated to creating and managing ETFs. Headquartered in New York City, GraniteShares offers a diverse range of investment solutions across U.S., U.K., German, French, and Italian stock exchanges. With a focus on high-conviction investing, the firm is a market leader in leveraged single-stock ETFs and other alternative investment products. As of May 2025, GraniteShares manages $8.5 billion in assets.

The ex-date (or ex-dividend date) for an ETF is the critical trading day on which investors who purchase shares will no longer be entitled to receive the forthcoming dividend distribution, marking the cutoff point that determines dividend eligibility for shareholders.

The record date for an ETF is the specific day, typically one business day after the ex-dividend date, when the fund company takes a snapshot of its shareholder registry to determine which investors are officially entitled to receive the upcoming dividend distribution.

The payable date for an ETF is the specific calendar day when the fund administrator actually distributes the declared dividend payments to all eligible shareholders who owned shares on the record date, completing the dividend distribution process.

Distribution per share for an ETF is the precise monetary amount paid out to investors for each share they own, representing income from dividends, interest, capital gains, or return of capital collected by the fund and subsequently distributed to shareholders according to their ownership stake.

The distribution rate for an ETF is a critical performance metric that expresses the annualized percentage return derived from all distributions (including dividends, interest, and capital gains) paid to shareholders over a specified period relative to the fund's current market price, providing investors with a standardized measure to evaluate income-generating potential across different investment vehicles.

Disclaimer:

Performance data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than original cost. Returns less than one year are not annualized. Returns for the fund would have been lower if the management fee had not been waived. NAV prices are used to calculate market price performance prior to the date when the Fund first traded on the NASDAQ. Market performance is determined using the bid/ask midpoint at 4:00pm Eastern time, when the NAV is typically calculated. Market performance does not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. For the fund’s most recent month end performance, please call 1(844) 476-8747, or visit graniteshares.com.

This material must be preceded or accompanied by a Prospectus. Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region, which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as option contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. Additional risks include Risk of the Underlying ETF, Derivatives Risk, Affiliate Fund Risk, Counterparty Risk, Price Participation Risk, Distribution Risk, NAV Erosion Risk, Put Writing Strategy Risk, and Option Market Liquidity Risk. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase, or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Please consult your tax advisor about the tax consequences of an investment in Fund shares, including the possible application of foreign, state, and local tax laws. You could lose money by investing in the ETFs. There can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Funds will be achieved. None of the Funds should be relied upon as a complete investment program.

The ETF Funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. GraniteShares is not affiliated with ALPS. ALPS Distributors, Inc, provides marketing services to the Exchange-Traded Grantor Trusts. The Sponsor of the Trust is GraniteShares LLC.

Legal Disclaimer:

