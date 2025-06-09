Artificial Intelligence Personal Computer Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, and Growth Insights for Global Expansion

Artificial Intelligence Personal Computer Global Market Report 2025

What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Artificial Intelligence Personal Computer Market?

The evolution of artificial intelligence in personal computers has paved the way for exponential market growth. The artificial intelligence personal computer market size goes to show this as it grew from $29.98 billion in 2024 to $36.75 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 22.6%. The growth in the historic period was driven by increasing demand for AI-driven applications, rise in machine learning adoption, advancements in semiconductor technology, growing need for edge computing, and expansion of deep learning frameworks.

What Does The Future Hold For The Artificial Intelligence Personal Computer Market?

Market projections showcase a bright future as the sector is expected to further grow to $82.17 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 22.3%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the integration of neural processing units in consumer personal computers, increasing adoption of generative AI, rising demand for on-device AI processing, advancements in energy-efficient AI chips, and expansion of enterprise AI applications. The forecast period is also expected to witness major trends like the surge in AI-powered personal assistants, growth in AI-enhanced gaming PCs, increasing focus on AI-driven cybersecurity, expansion of hybrid AI computing models, and the rise of AI-optimized operating systems.

In The AI Personal Computer Market, What Continues To Fuel Growth?

A significant growth driver is the rise in remote work. Remote work, which often relies heavily on AI-driven applications, involves carrying out professional tasks from locations outside the conventional office, often from home. In fact, according to the Office for National Statistics, between September 2022 and January 2023, 16% of working adults in the UK reported exclusively working from home, while a higher 28% reported a combination of working from home and commuting to work. This rise in remote work contributes to driving the growth of the artificial intelligence personal computer market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Artificial Intelligence Personal Computer Market?

Major companies like Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Limited, Intel Corporation, HP Development Company L.P., Panasonic Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, and NVIDIA Corporation, among others, are profoundly shaping the AI personal computer market.

Are There Any Notable Trends In The Artificial Intelligence Personal Computer Market?

Today, companies are focusing on developing advanced products such as AI-based business laptops, which deliver personalized user experiences. AI-based business laptops streamline tasks and support real-time data processing for smarter, more efficient workflows. For instance, in March 2024, HP Inc., launched new HP Elite PCs and Z by HP mobile workstations equipped with AI capabilities powered by Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen PRO processors to boost productivity and collaboration.

How Is The AI Personal Computer Market Artificial Intelligence Personal Computer Segmented?

The market is segmented by type into Desktop, Laptop, and based on compute type into Graphics Processing Unit GPU, Neural Processing Unit NPU which is further segregated into <40 Trillion Operations Per Second TOPs, 40-60 Trillion Operations Per Second TOPs. The market is also segmented by OS into Windows, macOS, and Chrome. The applications include Gaming, Content Creation and end-users involve Individual Consumers and Businesses. Moreover, Desktop is sub-segmented into Gaming Desktop, Workstation Desktop, All-In-One Desktop, Mini or Desktop Tower, Industrial or Embedded Desktop while Laptop is sub-segmented into Gaming Laptop, Business Laptop, Ultrabook, 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop, Mobile Workstation Laptop.

How Is The Artificial Intelligence Personal Computer Market Distributed Globally?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence personal computer market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

