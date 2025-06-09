ThermoFab Rebrands as Innova Engineered Plastics, Reflecting Strategic Vision as Enclosure Provider of Choice

SHIRLEY, Mass., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThermoFab, a trusted leader in heavy gauge plastic enclosures and single use components for medical device and other critical highly regulated industries, proudly announces its new name: Innova Engineered Plastics, effective immediately. The name change reflects the company’s innovation, expanded capabilities, and focused vision as the full-service enclosure provider of choice for companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies.

The word “Innova” is derived from innovation—a value that drives the company’s approach to design, engineer, and manufacture industry-leading enclosures. Paired with “Engineered Plastics,” it underscores the company’s deep technical expertise and engineering-driven approach to plastics manufacturing—to deliver high-quality plastic enclosure and related consumable solutions with precision, speed, and reliability.

The rebrand marks Innova’s evolution into a comprehensive plastics manufacturing partner with low-to-high volume production capabilities across multiple locations—an innovation and design center in Shirley, MA, and a high-capacity production facility in Mexicali, Mexico. Innova offers a broad suite of services such as thermoforming, injection molding, reaction injection molding (RIM), cast urethane, rapid prototyping, finishing and assembly services, and mold tool transfers—all under one roof.

“We’ve grown significantly in our capabilities, capacity, and customer base,” said Mark Rauenzahn, CEO of Innova Engineered Plastics. “Our new name better represents who we are today and where we’re headed—an innovation-driven partner delivering end-to-end plastic enclosure solutions for highly regulated industries.”

For more information, visit www.innova-plastics.com

About Innova Engineered Plastics

Formerly, ThermoFab, Innova Engineered Plastics is the premier provider of engineered heavy gauge plastic enclosures and related single use components for Medical Device, Life Sciences, Aerospace & Defense, Test & Measurement Instrumentation, and other critical highly regulated industries. Applications include surgical robotics, organ transport devices, genetic sequencing devices, people scanning technologies, autonomous robots, information technology solutions and more. With a wealth of experience in managing large, multi-part projects, our capabilities encompass the entire production lifecycle, from design and initial prototyping to full-scale production and assembly—with our dedicated team working closely with you to bring your concepts to life.

Contact: Caitlin Barnhart cbarnhart@producto.com

