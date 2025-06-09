CSW Industrials Announces the Commencement of Trading on the New York Stock Exchange and Ticker Symbol Change

DALLAS, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE: CSW) (the “Company”) today announced the commencement of trading of the Company’s common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the new ticker symbol, “CSW”. Trading on the NYSE will begin at market open today, June 9, 2025.

CSW’s Executive Management Team and Board of Directors will be in New York City this afternoon to ring the closing bell at the NYSE in celebration of joining the world’s largest stock exchange.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. The Company provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail transportation. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com.

Investor Relations

Alexa Huerta

Vice President Investor Relations, & Treasurer

214-489-7113

alexa.huerta@cswindustrials.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.