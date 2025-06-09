Submit Release
News Search

There were 631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,476 in the last 365 days.

CSW Industrials Announces the Commencement of Trading on the New York Stock Exchange and Ticker Symbol Change

DALLAS, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE: CSW) (the “Company”) today announced the commencement of trading of the Company’s common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the new ticker symbol, “CSW”. Trading on the NYSE will begin at market open today, June 9, 2025.

CSW’s Executive Management Team and Board of Directors will be in New York City this afternoon to ring the closing bell at the NYSE in celebration of joining the world’s largest stock exchange.

About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. The Company provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail transportation. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com

Investor Relations
Alexa Huerta
Vice President Investor Relations, & Treasurer
214-489-7113
alexa.huerta@cswindustrials.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CSW Industrials Announces the Commencement of Trading on the New York Stock Exchange and Ticker Symbol Change

Distribution channels: Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more