Formica Group Introduces New Patterns to Iconic Formica® Laminate Line

CINCINNATI, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formica Group today introduces new patterns and woodgrain designs to its Formica® Laminate portfolio. Designed to meet the evolving needs of modern interiors, this latest offering delivers a curated selection of organic textures and dynamic patterns ideal for a broad range of commercial and residential spaces.

“These updated laminate designs reflect our commitment to delivering design-forward, highly functional surfacing solutions,” said Meghan Howell, North American design and creative director at Formica Corporation. “These new styles were developed to inspire creativity while supporting the practical needs of modern design. We’re excited to share a collection that brings warmth, texture and realism into design environments across all industries.”

New Collection Highlights

This latest rollout includes eight new woodgrains and six new patterns in the Formica® Laminate line, adding both contemporary and timeless options. These high-pressure laminates are engineered for durability and style while providing broad applicability from casework and furniture to feature walls and cabinetry.

Woodgrains

Natural White Oak: A dense hardwood, white oak is a standard for architectural applications. A flat-cut white oak, also known as plain sliced or crown cut, is a popular choice for furniture-making.

Fumed Maple and Silver Maple: A hard and dense wood, maple is commonly used for interiors and furniture. A fine smooth surface with an elegant layout, the new Maple series is a plain or flat-cut veneer enhanced with pearlescent highlights to reflect light for realism.

Brun Refined Hickory and Natural Refined Hickory: Hickory is a durable hardwood with delicate details and a narrow cathedral grain pattern, making it well-proportioned for furniture.

Coco Tamarind: A distinctive wood grown in tropical and subtropical regions, tamarind features a wavy interlocked grain pattern – an exotic yet usable rare wood aesthetic with a linear red-brown stain.

Ash Riftwood and Natural Riftwood: Riftwood is a classic usable reconstituted wood visual perfect for furniture across a variety of commercial segments. These new tones provide on-trend lighter options to the Riftwood family.

Patterns

Limed Siltstone and Flint Siltstone: Siltstone is a fine sediment composed of small gravel and mineral particles and makes concrete more interesting, similar to terrazzo. The natural details of these refined patterns makes them ideal substitutes for classic speckle or dot patterns.

Palma Fabric and Sisal Fabric: A naturalized linen look, these new Fabric colors feature a cross-weave layout of neutral backgrounds enhanced with whitened threads.

Raw Cloth and Pampas Cloth: A “broken twill” weave, these Cloth designs have a subtle herringbone pattern combined with a linear quality that brings the familiarity of fabric with all the cleanability benefits of laminate.

About Formica Corporation

Founded in 1913, Formica Corporation, part of the Formica Group of companies, is a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of innovative surfacing products for commercial and residential applications. For more information about Formica Corporation, its products, special programs and promotions, visit www.formica.com or call 1-800-FORMICA™.

About Formica Group

Formica Group is a global group of companies consisting of Formica Canada Inc., Formica Corporation, Formica de Mexico S.A. de C.V., Formica IKI Oy, Formica Skandinavien AB, Formica Limited, Formica S.A., Formica S.A.S., Formica Taiwan Corporation, Formica (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Formica (Asia) Ltd., Formica Decorative Materials (China) Co., Ltd. and Homapal GmbH, among others.

