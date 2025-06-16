Researchers Prove: Despite Common Misconception, 1-on-1 Meetings with HR Drive 23% Higher Employee Engagement
Traditional annual reviews died years ago. Smart organizations now utilize continuous and regular dialogue to address career development, well-being, and real-time feedback.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talentuch, a leading IT recruitment services provider, shares revealing research that challenges conventional workplace assumptions: regular 1-on-1 meetings between HR professionals and employees boost engagement levels by 23% compared to teams without structured individual check-ins.
— Anna Didus, Account Director
This discovery arrives as organizations worldwide struggle with engagement challenges.
Gallup's latest State of the Global Workplace report shows only 23% of employees engage at work, which costs the global economy $8.8 trillion in lost productivity.
Meanwhile, SHRM research confirms that companies with highly engaged workforces generate 23% more profit than those with poor engagement.
"Many leaders mistakenly view 1-on-1 meetings as time-consuming administrative tasks rather than strategic engagement tools," says Anna Didus, Account Director at Talentuch. "Now we see that these personal touchpoints drive employee satisfaction, retention, and performance more powerfully than any other single intervention."
The Hidden Cost of Skipping 1-on-1s
The study's findings align with broader industry research:
- Microsoft's Work Trend Index shows employees who meet regularly with managers feel 5x more empowered to excel
- Officevibe reports that 70% of employees would engage more if managers communicated with them frequently
- McKinsey demonstrates that consistent manager-employee interactions boost performance by up to 25%
Despite this evidence, the research exposed a troubling disconnect: while 89% of HR professionals value regular check-ins, only 34% conduct them consistently.
Not Only Performance Reviews: The New 1-on-1
The research also confirmed that effective 1-on-1 meetings:
- Decrease employee turnover by 41%
- Triple the likelihood that employees will recommend their workplace
- Strengthen manager-employee relationships
Despite clear benefits, organizations still struggle to implement effective 1-on-1 strategies. There are various reasons for that, but the most common ones include a lack of structure, unclear objectives, and insufficient training for managers who lead such meetings.
"Companies often underestimate how much skill these meetings require," Anna explains. "Leaders need specific techniques to create the feeling of safety, ask the right questions, and transform insights into action."
Talentuch hosts a free webinar on 1-on-1 meetings to help HR professionals master transformative 1-on-1 conversations that deliver measurable results. Follow the link to join the live session, or register in the Webinar Library to watch the recording.
About Talentuch
Talentuch specializes in IT recruitment services, connecting top technology talent with innovative companies across Europe and North America. The company combines cutting-edge recruitment strategies with a human-centered approach to build high-performing teams for over 500 clients ranging from startups to large enterprises.
