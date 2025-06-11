US DOJ & European Agencies Shut Down New Cybersecurity Threats

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In May 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice, in partnership with law enforcement agencies across Europe, conducted a coordinated action known as Operation Endgame. The operation resulted in the takedown of four websites that supported cybercriminal activity by helping users evade standard cybersecurity defenses.The targeted domains—AvCheck[.]net, Cryptor[.]biz, Crypt[.]guru, and one additional unnamed site—provided “crypting services” that enabled threat actors to conceal malware from antivirus and endpoint security software. These services allowed users to test and refine malicious code to bypass detection across multiple antivirus engines.Law enforcement teams from the Netherlands, Finland, France, Germany, Denmark, Portugal, and Ukraine took part in the investigation. Investigators went undercover and engaged directly with the sites to confirm they were actively helping cybercriminals deploy malware.The officials noted that the availability of these tools lowers the technical barrier for launching cyberattacks and contributes to a broader threat environment for all businesses online. Phishing and social engineering tactics continue to be common entry points for initial access in such attacks.The law enforcement agencies that were involved in the operation then stressed the importance of adopting comprehensive enterprise cybersecurity solutions . Recommendations include the use of endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR), zero trust architecture, and continuous threat monitoring. In addition, employee training remains a critical component of a layered defense strategy.Operation Endgame is part of an ongoing international effort to disrupt cybercrime infrastructure and reduce access to services that support malware distribution.

