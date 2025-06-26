Dr. Speron’s Natural Skin Care Submits Scar Support Treatment for TIME’s Best Inventions of 2025

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an intersection of skincare science and medical innovation, Dr. Speron’s Natural Skin Care has submitted its Scar Support Treatment for consideration in TIME’s Best Inventions of 2025. The formulation integrates Oxygen delivery, Exosome technology, and a proprietary Trisynergy™ blend, alongside established ingredients such as medical-grade silicone, Hyaluronic Acid, Probiotics, Green Tea, CoQ10, and Vitamins A through E.Developed by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Sam Speron, who brings more than 26 years of clinical experience, the treatment reflects a data-informed approach to supporting scar care through non-invasive means.“In both aesthetic and reconstructive settings, I’ve witnessed the psychological impact scars can have,” said Dr. Speron. “This product was designed to help support skin recovery at a deeper level, both physically and emotionally.”Key DifferentiatorsMulti-Modal Approach: Combines bio-delivered oxygen, exosomes, probiotics, and a proprietary matrix in a single formulation.Clinical Integration: Used in aesthetic practices and medspas, with adoption across a variety of patient needs and skin types.Documented Outcomes: Backed by hundreds of verified reviews and a substantial database of before-and-after case images.Accessible Support: Distributed internationally with virtual consultations available seven days a week by licensed medical aestheticians.Since launching in October 2024, the Scar Support Treatment has expanded into three new international markets and experienced sustained month-over-month growth. The product has also gained recognition among practitioners in dermatology and plastic surgery.Dr. Speron’s Natural Skin Care continues to focus on the evolving intersection of wellness, aesthetics, and evidence-based formulation.For media inquiries, product samples, or interview requests, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.