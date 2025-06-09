The Roland Gossage Foundation and Lighthouse Labs to Provide Ontario Veterans with Free, In-Demand Digital Skills Training through Soldiers in Tech

The comprehensive, fully-funded initiative will help veterans transition to civilian life using technology as a bridge to open a new chapter

TORONTO, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Roland Gossage Foundation , a non-profit organization that strives to improve the lives of military personnel and their families as they transition to civilian life, is announcing the return of Soldiers in Tech . Delivered by the Roland Gossage Foundation in partnership with tech education leader Lighthouse Labs , this program offers a series of comprehensive courses designed to empower members of the military community with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in today’s digital economy.

As global security concerns and economic resilience rise to the forefront of Canada’s priorities, strengthening the defence sector means more than building equipment—it requires building people. Soldiers in Tech precedes this renewed commitment, having long invested in the upskilling of veterans, reservists, and military families so they can continue contributing to Canada’s strength in new ways.

Participants can choose from two flexible formats: an intensive 12-week bootcamp or a 30-week Flex program, allowing them to tailor their learning to their schedules. With hands-on training, career services, and mental wellness support, Soldiers in Tech empowers members of the military community to thrive in the digital economy—while continuing to serve the country beyond the uniform.

“The Roland Gossage Foundation is thrilled to bring Soldiers in Tech back for a fifth year,” said Roland Gossage, Founder of the Roland Gossage Foundation. “Whether you’re a veteran transitioning to civilian life, a spouse seeking new career opportunities, or a reservist balancing service with professional growth, our programs are designed to support learners at all levels by combining industry-relevant skills with hands-on experience. We deeply value the transferable skills, experiences, and contributions of military personnel who have served this country, and we’re proud to help veterans and their families confidently embark on new career paths in technology and beyond.”

Program Details

Cyber Security: Protect the systems that protect our country. Learn to detect, prevent, and respond to cyber threats—skills in high demand across defense, finance, manufacturing, and more.

Data Analytics: Make data work for better decisions. This program teaches participants how to turn raw data into insights that guide operations in sectors like energy, logistics, and public services.

Make data work for better decisions. This program teaches participants how to turn raw data into insights that guide operations in sectors like energy, logistics, and public services. Data Science: Go beyond analytics into automation and prediction. Learn to build models and uncover patterns that drive innovation in fields like transportation, public health, and engineering.

“As the world undergoes rapid digital transformation, people are turning to the tech sector to find more creative and rewarding career opportunities,” said Jeremy Shaki, CEO of Lighthouse Labs. “At Lighthouse Labs, we’re excited to continue our participation in Soldiers in Tech as the training provider to help veterans acquire new skills, expand their career opportunities, and pursue fulfilling roles in web development, cyber security, data analysis, and data science. By providing accessible training and an abundance of career resources, we’re also pleased to bring new talent to Ontario’s growing tech sector.”



This Employment Ontario program is funded in part by the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario. Flex Program cohorts begin on June 9, 2025, followed by the next wave of 12-week programs starting on June 23, 2025, with additional courses scheduled throughout July and August 2025. Soldiers in Tech proudly welcomes all post-service Canadian military veterans, as well as the spouses of veterans and reservists. Applicants must reside in Ontario.

For more information or to apply, please visit: https://www.rolandgossagefoundation.com/soldiersintech .

About the Roland Gossage Foundation

At the Roland Gossage Foundation, our primary focus is on improving the lives of military personnel and their families as they transition to civilian life. We are dedicated to addressing the challenges that veterans face when leaving the military and entering the civilian world. Our two unique programs, Soldiers in Tech and Soldiers in the Arts, are designed to provide veterans with opportunities to pursue new careers in the fields of Cyber Security, Web Development, Data Analytics, Data Science, and the Arts. Through dedicated instruction, wellness support, and career services, we aim to ensure that veterans have the necessary resources and guidance to succeed in their civilian careers and to overcome the difficulties of this transition.



For more information, visit https://www.rolandgossagefoundation.com .

About Lighthouse Labs

Lighthouse Labs, a Uvaro company, is a leading tech education provider that empowers individuals to transform their lives through skills development and career growth. Committed to closing the digital skills gap, it supports equity-deserving groups to ensure technological change becomes an opportunity for all. Now in its 11th year, Lighthouse Labs has trained over 40,000 learners through full-time and part-time programs in cybersecurity, data science, data analytics, web development, and more.



For more information, visit www.lighthouselabs.com .

