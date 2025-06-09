Electric Passenger Car MRO Market to Hit USD 40.5 Billion by 2035 on Back of Growing EV Fleet and Tech Upgrades

Electric Passenger Car MRO Market

Electric passenger car MRO market sees strong growth, driven by rising EV adoption, advanced diagnostics, and demand for specialized maintenance.

The evolving EV ecosystem is transforming vehicle maintenance, with smart tools and specialized care redefining MRO services for electric passenger cars.” — Nikhil Kaitwade

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- By 2025, the global electric passenger car MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) market is projected to reach USD 6,081.7 million. With the global shift toward electrification accelerating, the market is expected to expand at a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9% and reach approximately USD 40,577.9 million by 2035. This dramatic growth is being driven by the rapidly increasing fleet of electric passenger cars, along with the rising complexity and specialization required in maintaining and repairing electric drivetrains, battery systems, and advanced electronic components. As electric vehicles (EVs) transition from early adoption to mass-market penetration, service networks and aftermarket infrastructure are adapting to meet the unique needs of EV maintenance, which differs significantly from that of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The market expansion is also fueled by the growing focus on predictive diagnostics, software updates, and battery lifecycle management. The surge in electric passenger car adoption is reshaping the entire automotive aftersales and maintenance ecosystem. Firstly, EVs require less routine mechanical maintenance compared to ICE vehicles, but they demand high specialization in battery health monitoring, thermal management systems, and power electronics. Secondly, as vehicle software becomes increasingly critical, over-the-air (OTA) diagnostics, firmware updates, and cybersecurity maintenance are becoming core MRO services. Thirdly, the market is witnessing rapid integration of AI and IoT-based tools, enabling real-time tracking of component performance and predictive servicing. Finally, the need for trained EV technicians and certified repair centers is creating a parallel demand for skill development and infrastructure investment, especially in emerging economies where EV penetration is gaining traction. Finally, the need for trained EV technicians and certified repair centers is creating a parallel demand for skill development and infrastructure investment, especially in emerging economies where EV penetration is gaining traction.Emerging Trends in the Global MarketThe electric passenger car MRO market is undergoing a fundamental transformation influenced by both technological innovation and changing consumer behavior. One of the most significant trends is the increasing role of digital platforms in managing maintenance and repair services. Fleet operators and individual consumers are turning to app-based platforms that provide remote diagnostics, predictive maintenance alerts, and service scheduling. Another notable trend is the rise of mobile MRO services, where technicians equipped with digital tools and EV-specific parts provide doorstep repairs, driven by the convenience economy. Additionally, battery-as-a-service (BaaS) models are beginning to influence maintenance strategies, as companies take ownership of battery upkeep, recycling, and replacement. The growing use of telematics data for condition-based servicing is also enabling more cost-effective and proactive repair schedules, reducing vehicle downtime and enhancing user experience.Significant Developments in the Global Sector: Trends and Opportunities in the MarketThe evolving EV maintenance landscape presents several key opportunities for stakeholders in the MRO sector. Vehicle manufacturers are increasingly forming alliances with independent service providers, software developers, and component suppliers to establish EV-ready MRO ecosystems. As EV adoption grows in markets like China, India, Europe, and North America, there is a rising opportunity for third-party repair businesses to differentiate themselves by offering certified EV repair services, specialized battery maintenance, and software diagnostics. Moreover, the increased adoption of modular vehicle design in EVs allows for more efficient part replacement and component-level maintenance, offering cost benefits to both providers and consumers. The emergence of digital twins—virtual models of physical systems—also opens the door for remote simulation and issue prediction, reducing the need for frequent in-person diagnostic checks.Recent Developments in the MarketSeveral developments are shaping the future of the electric passenger car MRO market. Companies like Tesla and Rivian have expanded their service networks by introducing mobile repair fleets and digitized service portals. Bosch has rolled out dedicated training programs and EV-compatible diagnostic tools for independent workshops. In Europe, the expansion of EU regulations supporting fair access to vehicle data is allowing more third-party providers to offer competitive EV servicing. Meanwhile, startups are entering the space with subscription-based MRO services that include preventive battery care, tire rotation, thermal system checks, and OTA diagnostics bundled under one platform. Automakers are also incorporating vehicle health dashboards into their infotainment systems, enabling users to schedule service directly from their cars. In Asia-Pacific, governments are investing in training and certifying EV technicians as part of broader electrification policies. The electric passenger car MRO market is seeing the emergence of a diversified competitive landscape comprising OEM service networks, independent repair shops, mobile MRO startups, and software solution providers. OEMs such as Tesla, BYD, Hyundai, and Volkswagen are building proprietary service ecosystems that offer complete control over EV maintenance and parts replacement. Independent garages are increasingly investing in EV-specific tools and certifications to remain relevant. Mobile service providers are gaining traction in urban areas, where convenience and rapid service turnaround are highly valued. Furthermore, software companies specializing in automotive diagnostics, such as Autel and Launch Tech, are partnering with repair shops to provide advanced fault detection and service automation tools. Market players are focusing on regional expansion, technician training programs, and subscription-based service models to gain a competitive edge. Furthermore, software companies specializing in automotive diagnostics, such as Autel and Launch Tech, are partnering with repair shops to provide advanced fault detection and service automation tools. Market players are focusing on regional expansion, technician training programs, and subscription-based service models to gain a competitive edge.Key PlayersProminent companies operating in the electric passenger car MRO market include Tesla Inc., BYD Company Ltd., Hyundai Motor Company, Volkswagen AG, Bosch Automotive Service Solutions, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Mahindra Electric Mobility, Autel Intelligent Technology Corp., Rivian Automotive Inc., and Ather Energy. These companies are at the forefront of developing digital service platforms, EV-specific repair solutions, battery health management services, and training programs for service technicians.Key SegmentationsThe market is segmented by service type, vehicle type, service provider, and region. By service type, the categories include battery diagnostics and maintenance, electric motor and powertrain services, software updates and cybersecurity maintenance, HVAC and thermal management services, and general inspections. Vehicle type segmentation covers compact electric cars, mid-size sedans, SUVs, and luxury electric vehicles. Service providers are categorized into OEM-authorized centers, independent repair shops, and mobile MRO providers. 