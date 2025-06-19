Australia Renewable Energy Market 2025-2033: Size, Share, Key Developments

The Australia renewable energy market size reached USD 165.8 billion in 2024, is expected USD 687.9 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2025-2033.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the Australian renewable energy market growth. The report includes competitor and regional analysis, along with a detailed segmentation of the industry. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟔𝟓.𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒. 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝, 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟔𝟖𝟕.𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑, 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟔.𝟔% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑.🔹𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫: 2024🔹𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬: 2025–2033🔹𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬: 2019–2024🔹𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒: USD 165.8 billion🔹𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑: USD 687.9 billion🔹𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑: 16.6% CAGR𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰Australia is actively transforming its energy landscape by expanding renewable energy capacity across Australia solar power , wind, hydro, and bioenergy sectors. The country is implementing ambitious government policies aimed at achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, leading to substantial investments in clean energy infrastructure. Technological innovations in energy storage, smart grids, and advanced renewable technologies are facilitating higher integration and efficient utilization of renewable resources. These developments are attracting significant private sector investments, driving market expansion, and positioning Australia as a leader in the global renewable energy transition.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/australia-renewable-energy-market/requestsample 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:🔹The Australian renewable energy market is growing rapidly, with its size increasing from USD 165.8 billion in 2024 to a projected USD 687.9 billion by 2033.🔹Solar power is the dominant contributor to market growth, fueled by Australia’s abundant sunlight and increasing adoption in commercial and residential sectors.🔹Technological advancements such as improved battery storage systems and Australia smart grid integration are enhancing the reliability and efficiency of renewable energy.🔹Government commitments towards net-zero emissions and renewable energy targets are accelerating infrastructure development.🔹The rise of corporate renewable energy procurement through power purchase agreements (PPAs) is expanding market opportunities.🔹Renewable Energy Zones (REZs) are facilitating large-scale deployment by co-locating infrastructure, optimizing grid integration, and reducing costs.🔹Private sector investment, including major commitments from companies like Amazon, is contributing to rapid capacity expansion.𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:🔹The government’s net-zero emissions target by 2050 is driving policy support, subsidies, and investments in renewable projects.🔹Declining costs of solar and wind energy technologies have made renewable energy the most cost-effective option for new power generation in Australia.🔹Increasing corporate demand for renewable power via PPAs is creating a steady pipeline of clean energy projects.🔹The establishment of Renewable Energy Zones (REZs) helps reduce transmission and generation costs by clustering infrastructure investments.🔹Growing environmental awareness and consumer preference for clean energy solutions are boosting adoption rates.🔹Technological improvements in energy storage and grid management are enabling higher penetration of intermittent renewable sources.🔹Substantial private investments from global tech and energy companies are fueling large-scale renewable projects across the country.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:🔹Record Renewable Generation🔹Growth in Solar and Wind🔹Large-Scale Solar Growth🔹Battery Storage Investment🔹Increased Renewable Capacity🔹Government Support𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:1. 𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞:🔹Solar🔹Wind🔹Hydro🔹Bioenergy🔹Others2. 𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:🔹Residential🔹Commercial🔹Industrial🔹Utilities3. 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:🔹New South Wales🔹Victoria🔹Queensland🔹Western Australia🔹South Australia🔹Others𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂 & 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬: https://www.imarcgroup.com/australia-renewable-energy-market 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬:🔹April 2024: Amazon announced a $20 billion investment in Australia’s renewable energy sector, including the development of three solar farms in Victoria and Queensland, expected to generate over 1.4 million megawatt hours annually.🔹February 2024: The Australian government accelerated plans for Renewable Energy Zones (REZs) to facilitate large-scale renewable infrastructure investment and reduce energy costs across the National Electricity Market (NEM).Key Highlights of the Report:1. Market Performance (2019–2024)2. Market Outlook (2025–2033)3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis5. Strategic Recommendations6. Historical, Current, and Future Market Trends7. Market Drivers and Success Factors8. SWOT Analysis9. Structure of the Market10. Value Chain Analysis11. Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

