Spirulina Extract Market to Surge to USD 121.5 Million by 2035, As Rising Demand for Natural and Clean Label Ingredients

Spirulina Extract Market

The Spirulina Extract Market is experiencing strong growth driven by rising demand for natural health supplements and functional foods worldwide.

Spirulina extract is revolutionizing the wellness world — its unmatched nutrient profile and rising demand make it the powerhouse ingredient for a healthier, sustainable future.” — Nandini Roy Chaudhari

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Spirulina Extract market is poised for significant growth, expected to reach a valuation of USD 62.9 million by 2025. Projected to expand at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2025 to 2035, the market is forecasted to attain an estimated value of USD 121.5 million by 2035. This marks a notable acceleration compared to the CAGR of 6.2% registered during the 2020–2025 period, reflecting heightened global interest and expanding applications of spirulina extract.Derived primarily from microalgae, spirulina extract contains a rich composition of bioactive compounds such as phycocyanin, phenolics, and polysaccharides. These constituents offer potent antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and immune-boosting benefits. Spirulina extracts are increasingly incorporated across a variety of sectors, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care products. The rising consumer preference for natural, clean-label ingredients is driving demand for spirulina as a natural colorant and functional additive.Uncover Essential Data – Get a Sample Copy Instantly: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-728 Expanding Applications Across Food, Beverage, and CosmeticsOne of the key drivers of market growth is the diverse range of spirulina extract applications. In the food and beverage sector, spirulina extract is widely recognized as a natural blue colorant, replacing synthetic dyes that raise health concerns. It finds extensive use in confectionery, functional beverages, and health supplements, adding both aesthetic appeal and nutritional value.In nutraceuticals, spirulina extract supplements are gaining traction due to their rich content of phycocyanin—a potent antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties. These supplements serve as a plant-based protein source, making them particularly popular among vegetarians, vegans, and health-conscious consumers.The cosmetics and personal care industry is also harnessing spirulina extract for its skin benefits. It is an active ingredient in anti-wrinkle creams, serums, and pigmentation disorder treatments, valued for its ability to promote skin hydration and combat signs of aging. Natural marine ingredients like spirulina are increasingly favored in European cosmetic formulations focused on clean and sustainable beauty.Sustainability and Organic Spirulina Farming PracticesSustainability remains a cornerstone of the spirulina extract market’s future. The rising demand for eco-friendly spirulina farming methods has encouraged producers to adopt sustainable practices, reducing environmental impact while maintaining high-quality yields. Asia-Pacific countries are at the forefront of this movement, with innovations in farming technologies improving efficiency and resource management.Consumers are showing strong preference for organic spirulina extract products, with the organic market share projected to grow significantly in the coming years. This clean-label trend is supported by regulatory bodies worldwide that encourage sustainable production, ensuring product authenticity and safety.Gain Full Market Perspective – Get the Full Report Today: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/spirulina-extracts-market Competition OutlookThe spirulina extract market is characterized by the presence of several key global and regional players competing on product innovation, extraction technology, and geographic reach. Leading companies focus on diversifying product applications and investing in sustainable sourcing to meet consumer demand. Competitive strategies include mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and expansion into emerging markets. The market remains moderately fragmented, with ample opportunities for new entrants who can offer differentiated, high-quality extracts.Key Players are BASF, Chr. Hansen A/S, DIC Corporation, Earthrise Nutritionals, Sensient Colours LLC., Cyanotech Corporation, Ideal Natural Extract, Algene Biotech, Greenjeeva, Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology, C.B.N. Spirulina Canada Co. LtdRegion-wise Insights• United States: The U.S. market is expected to grow steadily at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2025 to 2035, driven by strong consumer interest in dietary supplements and clean-label products.• Germany: Germany anticipates a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, supported by growing demand in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics sectors emphasizing natural ingredients.• China: China leads with an impressive CAGR of 8.2%, fueled by increasing health awareness, government initiatives promoting algae-based nutrition, and expanding manufacturing capabilities.Explore Functional Food Ingredients Industry Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/functional-food-ingredients Key SegmentationBy Application:By application, methods industry has been categorized into Beverage, Bakery, Snacks, & Cereal, Dairy, Fruit Preparations / Fillings, Potatoes, Pasta, & Rice, Seasonings and Pet FoodBy Nature:By nature, industry has been categorized into Organic and ConventionalBy Region:Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America; Europe, Middle East, Africa, ASEAN, South Asia, Asia, New Zealand and AustraliaExplore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:Spirulina Powder Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/spirulina-powder-market Spirulina Beverages Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/spirulina-beverages-market Amla Extract Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-amla-extract-market Basil Extract Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/basil-extract-market About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. 