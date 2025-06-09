Alchip Technologies Broadens Global Design Capabilities

Opens Vietnam Center, Expands Japan Resources

Taipei, Taiwan, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchip Technologies, the High-Performance ASIC leader, is expanding its global engineering footprint with the launch of new design centers in Vietnam and the expansion of its Japan Design Center. These strategic investments underscore Alchip’s commitment to scaling its high-performance computing (HPC) design capabilities and meeting growing demand at leading-edge nodes, including 3nm.

The new Vietnam Design Center will span offices in both Da Nang, a rising dynamic technology hub attracting a thriving semiconductor ecosystem, and the capital city, Hanoi. This expansion provides Alchip with access to a highly skilled engineering talent pool to meet the increasingly complex design needs of Alchip’s global customers by delivering the highest standards in quality, execution, and innovation.

In Japan, Alchip is expanding its design capabilities with the opening of a second office in Shin-Yokohama, supporting a substantial increase in engineering capacity. As Alchip’s foundational technology base, Japan continues to play a critical role by providing comprehensive backend design, product engineering (PE), testing, and manufacturing support.

These latest expansions, together with the successful launch of Alchip’s Malaysia Design Center in 2023, complement Alchip’s growing technical leadership in North America. They also broaden the company’s global development footprint and geographic reach, reinforcing Alchip’s ability to deliver competitive high-performance ASIC solutions in today’s rapidly evolving semiconductor landscape.

“This is a global business,” explained Alchip President and CEO Johnny Shen. “We have the corporate goal of doubling our global design capacity. With the opening of our Vietnam centers and the expansion of our Japan capabilities, we’re well on track as we accelerate toward our goal.”

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global High-Performance Computing and AI infrastructure ASIC provider of IC and packaging design, and production services for companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. Alchip provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced process technology. Alchip has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader through its advanced 2.5D/3D CoWoS packaging, chiplet design, and manufacturing management. Customers include global leaders in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, supercomputing, mobile communications, entertainment device, networking equipment, and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661).

