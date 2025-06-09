WAYS.cash Wins Grand Champion Title at Solrift Hackathon for Privacy-Focused Payment Toolkit

New York-based stealth-address project recognized among 127 teams across global blockchain competition

NEW YORK, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WAYS.cash, the first self-custodial stealth-address payment toolkit on Solana , has been named Grand Champion of the “A Breach in the Norm” hackathon hosted by Solrift. The win earned the New York–based project a $100,000 grand prize and marked a significant milestone in blockchain privacy innovation.



WAYS.cash



Selected from a pool of 127 teams, WAYS.cash impressed judges with its approach to secure and user-friendly crypto payments. The hackathon featured a total prize pool of $650,000 and included opportunities for incubation support and introductions to a $50 million+ venture funding network.

The WAYS.cash toolkit introduces a stealth-address system that enables private, self-custodial payments. Instead of revealing a user’s primary wallet address, WAYS generates a unique, unlinkable stealth address for each transaction, accessible through a human-readable link. This allows freelancers, creators, and small businesses to accept crypto payments without compromising on-chain privacy.

“Winning Solrift from New York validates our vision of private, effortless payments,” said Jordan Yoo, co-founder and lead developer of WAYS.cash. “Building this alongside my daughter makes the experience even more meaningful.”

In addition to the top prize, WAYS.cash also secured 1st place in the Consumer track, surpassing finalists like Fanplay and Blinkord. The project is now gearing up for larger hackathons and plans to expand its offering with a broader product release later this year.

The WAYS.cash toolkit is compatible with all SPL tokens and supports cross-chain USDC payments via Circle’s CCTP, eliminating the need for bridges or wrapped tokens. With features like automatic file delivery, real-time notifications, and customizable checkout links, the product caters to independent professionals seeking privacy and simplicity in web3 payments.

Founded by cryptography engineer and serial hackathon winner Jordan Yoo, WAYS.cash addresses key concerns such as wallet traceability, transaction clutter, and custodial limitations. The team positions the toolkit as a solution for those who value financial sovereignty, including freelancers, content creators, and small businesses.

Learn more at https://ways.cash and follow updates at https://x.com/WaysCashApp .

About WAYS.cash

WAYS.cash is a privacy-forward payment toolkit on Solana that enables private, one-time stealth address transactions without custody or complexity. Designed for freelancers, creators, and businesses, it transforms payment links into secure, self-custodial transactions with optional digital delivery.



Media Contact:



Jordan S.

WaysCashApp

hello@ways.cash

https://ways.cash/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ac2b5d9-8ee1-4735-878d-30904f11842d

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.