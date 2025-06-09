ASAP Semiconductor Positions ASAP AOG as a Platform for Aircraft Control System Parts, Addressing Rising Demand

ASAP AOG

ASAP Semiconductor sets its focus on supplying aircraft control system parts through ASAP AOG to address rising customer requests and industry needs.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASAP Semiconductor revealed today a new initiative to enhance offerings on its platform, ASAP AOG, specifically targeting high-demand aircraft control system components that are becoming increasingly sought after by commercial and defense operators alike. ASAP AOG is one of the distributor’s major aerospace and defense procurement websites, featuring a wide range of components that are searchable by National Stock Number (NSN) and other standard identifiers. As per the announcement, the website is slated to be outfitted with expansive aircraft control system catalogs and improved search tools, enabling customers to rapidly locate offerings on the website that align with precise requirements and project specifications.

As stated by ASAP Semiconductor, these efforts will focus primarily on addressing increasing requirements for components associated with air and thermal control systems, cabin pressure control systems, motion controls and actuation systems, and much more. Sensors and switches for aerospace and aviation use have also been identified as a significant area of need, prompting ASAP Semiconductor to incorporate a broader range of position sensors, speed sensors, thermal sensors, air data sensors, and pressure sensors, as well as specialized switches like basic, sealed, limit, and toggle variants. As part of a standing goal to support full-scale fulfillment solutions, the distributor will additionally tackle complementary parts like aircraft lighting, wheels and brakes, and other fixed-wing hardware. Many control system parts to be featured on ASAP AOG will trace back to prominent automation and aerospace brands to ensure diverse and reliable solutions, with notable names including Honeywell, Siemens, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, and Emerson Electric.

Rising global demand for these aircraft control system parts has been spurred by several factors, such as growth in international air travel, new production lines being formed for next-generation aircraft, and an uptick in modernization programs for aging platforms. Furthermore, the continued expansion of commercial and defense technologies and regulations has accelerated the need for robust motion and control solutions. In parallel, economic uncertainty and supply chain instability has further emphasized the importance of securing dependable sourcing channels for complex system components. As such, ASAP Semiconductor's latest initiative for ASAP AOG is in response to these macro-level pressures, aiming to centralize access to critical parts for the benefit of operators, manufacturers, MRO service providers, and other professionals.

With a firm commitment to market responsiveness, the company routinely conducts deep analysis of global industry trends, evolving technologies, customer purchasing habits, and ongoing projects to best adapt its inventory. By cross-referencing such data with historical demand and current requisition volumes, ASAP Semiconductor attests that it will be able to strategically adjust its stock and website listings on ASAP AOG to align with both emerging and long-standing requirements.

Alongside inventory expansion efforts, ASAP AOG is slated to undergo website enhancements to support an evolving catalog. As any new parts are added, updates will be made to search tools and catalogs, allowing customers to locate desired components by part number, part type, manufacturer, NSN, and more. Coupled with the addition of pertinent listing data and procurement sources, changes to ASAP AOG are intended to enable faster decision-making for sourcing professionals and technicians who desire precision and speed.

To accommodate the growing interest in ASAP AOG and support expanding orders for aircraft control system parts, ASAP Semiconductor is simultaneously investing internally. For example, the distributor has been expanding its workforce with new personnel trained in fulfilling aviation and defense procurement requirements, ensuring hands-on service for customer inquiries and transactions. These changes are being carried out across all of ASAP Semiconductor’s purchasing platforms to ensure consistent service and support across verticals.

"With ASAP AOG, we're combining robust inventory management strategies with refined digital tools to support rapid, informed decision-making across aerospace and defense procurement projects,” said Joe Faruqui, CEO of ASAP Semiconductor. “By providing a diverse selection of aircraft control products on our platform, we are helping organizations maintain and enhance their fleets with access to the solutions that matter most."

In the coming weeks, ASAP Semiconductor will continue to monitor market conditions and customer needs to refine the selection of aircraft control system offerings on ASAP AOG in response. As new developments and platform updates are made, future announcements are to follow. To learn more about ASAP AOG and the range of services offered by ASAP Semiconductor, be sure to get in touch with representatives or visit the website today.

About ASAP Semiconductor

ASAP Semiconductor is a parts distributor specializing in sourcing and delivering a diverse range of components for aerospace, defense, IT hardware, and industrial automation applications. Through purchasing platforms like ASAP AOG, ASAP Semiconductor connects its customer base to a comprehensive inventory of high-quality aviation and marine items that are sourced from industry leaders. With team members available by phone or email, interesting customers are always welcome to get in touch to discuss requirements.

