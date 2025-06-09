China's Hangzhou High-Tech Zone (Binjiang) Wows Global Media with Sophisticated Digital Empowerment in Business, Life, and Beyond

HANGZHOU, China, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 2, the 21st China International Cartoon & Animation Festival concluded in Hangzhou High-Tech Zone (Binjiang). The event showcased innovative scenarios where the animation industry merged with technology and daily services, offering a vivid glimpse into how the city elevates life through imaginative creativity and robust digital infrastructure.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.

Central to the spotlight was Hangzhou High-Tech Zone (Binjiang), renowned as Zhejiang's premier hub for animation and gaming. Spanning just 72 square kilometers, this compact district has nurtured a thriving digital economy -- including a booming animation sector -- while enabling scientific innovation to go global and seamlessly integrate into local life. By building a comprehensive digital foundation, Binjiang has enhanced the sense of fulfillment and happiness of both enterprises and residents alike.

Binjiang's dynamic digital economy, celebrated nationally, has now drawn praise from international media.

From May 21 to 23, organized by the "International Communication Workshop for Going-global of Binjiang Enterprises", eleven journalists from nine global outlets visited Binjiang. Through 3-day on-the-ground interviews and hands-on experiences, they documented the district's surging technological momentum, the cosmopolitan charm of this modern metropolis, and the seamless blend of innovation and daily life.

At NetEase, the gaming giant behind popular open-world game Where Winds Meet, overseas journalists engaged with the development team and witnessed how Chinese aesthetics leap beyond traditional boundaries through cutting-edge motion capture and map engine technologies. The game's open-world martial arts landscape -- blending historical storytelling and immersive adventure -- left visitors feeling like "chivalrous heroes in a living saga."

In a recent report from the Dafeng Science and Technology Innovation Center, journalists marveled at stage technologies that fused artistic elegance with technical precision, from Spring Festival Gala spectacles to international event designs. With over 2,000 technicians and artists collaborating, the center has become a "laboratory for tech-art dialogue," turning stages into canvases for innovation.

Binjiang's digital prowess extends beyond culture to manufacturing, propelling "Binjiang-made" products onto the global stage.

At Be Friends, an MCN powerhouse, international journalists observed its headquarters livestreaming studio, where 300 products are showcased daily to a user base exceeding 100 million. Asia Business highlighted how Be Friends helps high-tech firms like Unitree (one of "Hangzhou's Six Little Dragons") sell humanoid robots, while AI applications, such as DeepSeek's script optimization boosting new anchors to 130 million yuan in sales within four hours, astounded journalists with Binjiang's digital economy penetration. As the report noted, although Binjiang accounts for only 0.5% of Hangzhou's land area, it contributes 13.2% of the city's GDP -- a true "economic engine."

"Enterprises are seeds; the government is the soil that fosters growth," a journalist noted in a report on the national overseas talent innovation hub in Hangzhou High-Tech Zone (Binjiang). From startup incubation to investment matching, and from talent apartments to international communities, Binjiang's full-cycle innovation ecosystem is luring global entrepreneurs chasing the dream of becoming the next "Hangzhou Little Dragon."

Home to digital giants like Hikvision and Dahua, Binjiang now hosts over 20,000 tech enterprises, driving breakthroughs in fields like brain-machine interfaces and humanoid robots.

New Zealand returnee Song Xing, inspired by Binjiang's ecosystem, founded MindAngel Ltd., which commercialized a brainwave-controlled wheelchair. At MindAngel, journalists experienced the brain-machine interface wheelchair firsthand, marveling at controlling movement via "mind power": "Here, dreams become reality."

In a three-month streak from March to May, Binjiang-headquartered Leapmotor topped China's new energy vehicle rankings, marking 2025 as a pivotal year for its global expansion. Media outlets focused on its low-cost model (65% self-developed/manufactured parts) and overseas strategies. "Binjiang's talent pool gives us the edge to build competitive teams," said Li Jiannan, Leapmotor's overseas business deputy general manager.

Technology's warmth also shines in locals' everyday life. In Binfen Future Community, journalists praised the "digitized safe school route," while a journalist highlighted in a report a "diversified service ecosystem" -- intergenerational spaces blending community canteens, health centers, and smart parks, dubbed a "future lab for urban governance." At Hikvision's kindergarten, intelligent security systems paired with child-friendly design demonstrate how advanced tech safeguards the youngest residents.

"Binjiang integrates innovation with community services -- a unique feature and strength of China." a journalist noted how local enterprises thrive globally while enriching residents' lives: "They love working and living here. That's truly remarkable."

From animation's cultural breakthroughs to livestreaming commerce and future-focused communities, Binjiang proves how digital technology powers industries and enriches lives. As international media observed, it's not just a window into China's innovative spirit but a living testament to "technology for better living."

With digital transformation driving tangible benefits, Hangzhou Binjiang is scripting the future of Digital China -- and showing the world what's possible when innovation meets humanity.

