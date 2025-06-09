Veterinary CBD Market Estimated To Reach USD 1.7 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 24.7% To 2025-2032

Veterinary CBD Market

Veterinary CBD market was valued at USD 0.29 billion in 2024. expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.7% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 1.7 billion.

Pet wellness drives veterinary CBD market growth as owners seek natural remedies for furry companions.” — Dharati Raut

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Stellar Market Research, the Veterinary CBD Market continued to grow with a CAGR of 24.7% during the period of 2025–2032, the market growth is driven by increase in pet ownership population, awareness of natural substitutes for animal health and acceptance of cannabidiol in therapeutic applications for pets.The Veterinary CBD Market was valued at USD 0.29 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.7 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period.Cannabidiol is becoming popular in recent years thanks to the marketing of its potential health benefits. Many pet owners are turning to CBD as a remedy for many diseases in their furry companions. CBD offers possibilities for supporting pet wellness and health. Veterinarians play a key role in promoting the responsible usages of CBD and ease of integration by understanding its applications. If cats can experience stress because of changes in their environment or interactions with other pets, CBD helps to promote relaxation and calmness without triggering drowsiness. CBD offers a range of potential health benefits for pets, from supporting joint and neurological health to providing emotional support and promoting a normal balanced immune system. Many Pet owners are now finding relief and health support through CBD medicines. The CBD products, which are formulated by a veterinarian are effective and safe. Veterinarian-formulated CBD products for dogs and cats provides an active product, which is focused on supporting pet health.Pet Owners are continually seeking ways to enhance the well-being of their pet animals. Cannabidiol has gathered significant attention for its potential health benefits in pets by Veterinarians. CBD is non-psychoactive and has characteristic, which makes it particularly appealing for use in animals. CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system of the dogs and cats are expected to offer a pain relief. CBD can help maintain balance and encourage overall health in pets.Growth in pet population is expected to boost the Veterinary CBD.As per American Pet Products Association, 86.9 million USA households owned a pet in 2024, which include 65.1 million dogs and 46.5 million Cats. Homeowners incline to have pets more often than renters. Millennials are taking pet parenting seriously that lead in pet industry expenditures and need for CBD products. In the United Kingdom, 31% of households owning about 12 million dogs and 26% of households own 11 million pet cats. More than 373 million cats and 471 dogs are owned as pets across the globe. The USA is developed as the most pet-friendly country, followed by Canada, Brazil, India, South Africa and New Zealand. In each year, Americans are spending about $130 billion on their pets and pet products. China has a more than 27.4 million population and 53.1 million population of Dog and Cat respectively. An increase in pet ownership is expected to boost the demand for Veterinary formulated CBD.Discover In-Depth Insights: Get Your Free Sample of Our Latest Report Today@ https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/veterinary-cbd-market/2645 Veterinary CBD Market SegmentationStress in dogs is a common concern for many pet parents. Addressing stress concern promptly is crucial for the well-being of doggie companions. One developing solution is the usage of cannabidiol, which is a compound derived from the hemp plant and well known for its calming properties. Cannabidiol is a non-psychoactive compound, which is derived from the hemp plant. It plays a crucial role in maintaining balance in various bodily functions like joint health with dog’s endocannabinoid system. It supports a usual inflammatory response, assisting to reduce occasional joint stiffness and endorse flexibility. Dogs can experience short term feelings of anxiousness because of specific situations. A deployment of appropriate support is expected to drive the demand for CBD products. In 2024, more than 65.1 million American households own a dog. Approximately 40% of households in the United States. Dog owners are spending more than $1,000 annually on veterinarian check-ups, medication and medical supplies.North America Leads the Veterinary CBD MarketAs variations of cannabis-derived products have become more available, veterinarians have witnessed increased interest among clients in using CBD products for their pets. North America region held the dominant position in the global veterinary CBD market with a share more than 41%. U.S. households have reported ownership of approximately more than 68 million dogs, which scales up from 65.1 million. Cat ownership also increased from 46.5 million to 49 million. The gains are expected to continue a long-term trend of steady growth for the adoption of Veterinary CBD products.Regulatory Compliance and Safety ConsiderationsFederally, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) has listed the cannabis and cannabinoid products under the CBD products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released a request for information (RFI), particularly veterinarians about purchasing cannabinoid-containing products sold widely across the country. The FDA is involved in general trends related with CND products like information about usage trends, quality standards, profits of use, probable drug interactions, hostile events and safety problems. In the North America, Cannabis is handled differently under federal and state laws. More than half of U.S. states have approved legislation authorizing medicinal us​ages of CBD in humans under severe guidelines. Additional states have passed laws allowing its recreational use. In recent years, laws relating to the usage of hemp-derived products in animals have been implemented in many states. Under the federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, CBD products made for therapeutic claims are must be approved by the FDA to be legally manufactured and marketed.In Australia, Veterinarians are focusing to explore the potential benefits of CBD oil for treating animal, which is following global trend towards plant-based therapies. CBD for pet requires a veterinarian’s prescription, which ensures controlled and appropriate use. The government only recommend the tested compliant products with labelling, manufacturing, and safety guidelines. Key players operating int the Veterinary CBD market are investing heavily in research and development to make innovative CBD products, which have cutting-edge capabilities and better properties over existing CBD products.Discover In-Depth Insights: Get Your Free Sample of Our Latest Report Today@ https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/veterinary-cbd-market/2645 The Veterinary CBD market is witnessing a steady development, and is anticipated to reach $ 1.7 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 24.7% during the period 2025-2032, increasing from o.29 billion in 2024. North America held the leading position in the global Veterinary CBD market, United States held dominant position in terms of both consumption and product innovation because of its relatively mature regulatory environment and strong pet care population.CBD has been introduced to support normal inflammatory responses within a variation in tissues like the brain and nerves, joints, the liver, kidney and bladder, and immune system organs. CBD is expected to support joint health by encouraging a normal inflammatory response and calming discomfort related with daily activities. As cannabis-derived products have become more available, veterinarians are witnessing more cases of animal clinical pictures of poisonousness and an improved interest among clients in consuming these products therapeutically for their pet animals. CBD stands for cannabidiol and a natural compound found in cannabis and related plant like hemp. CBD is usually found in the form of highly purified CBD oil in the Indian market. CBD oil for dogs in India is gaining stable popularity as a substitute therapy for chronic pain, nausea, cancer and behaviour issues.Honest Paws, Charlotte’s Web, Pet Releaf, HolistaPet, and MediPets are leading companies in the veterinary CBD Market. The prominent premium brands are differentiating themselves through product quality, CBD offerings, third-party lab testing, and animal ingredient sourcing. Moreover, key players operating in the market are targeting specific conditions like anxiety, arthritis, inflammation, and epilepsy in pets to cover niche segments. 