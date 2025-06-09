Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Crawford
|Polk Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Cuyahoga
|SMART Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Cleveland Citywide Development Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Village of Brooklyn Heights
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Arcanum-Butler Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Erie
|Milan Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|Ohio Water Development Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sullivant Avenue Community School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Groveport Community School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Great Western Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|The Arts and College Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Westside Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|VOCA Corporation of Ohio dba Rescare Ohio - Saville Row
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Cornerstone Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Nicky N. Berry, DDS
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Greene
|Village of Yellow Springs
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Guernsey
|Jackson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Harrison
|Tri-County Water Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Henry
|Henry County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Highland
|Paint Creek Joint Emergency Medical Services/Fire District
Special Audit
7/17/2015 TO 7/1/2024
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Marshall Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Paint Creek Joint Emergency Medical Services/Fire District
1/1/2018 TO 12/31/2019
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Paint Creek Joint Emergency Medical Services/Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Lawrence
|Lawrence Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Lawrence County District Board of Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ironton Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Village of Chesapeake
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Licking
|Southwest Licking Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Lucas
|Lucas County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Village of Craig Beach
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Milton Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Monroe
|Village of Graysville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Montgomery
|Dayton Metro Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Klepinger Community School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Noble
|Brookfield Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Paulding
|Benton Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Pickaway
|Pickaway County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Portage
|Brimfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Richland
|Area 10 Workforce Investment Board
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ross
|Southern Ohio Career Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Scioto
|Scioto County Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|Manchester Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed Upon Procedures
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Tuscarawas
|Dover City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren
|Mary L. Cook Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wayne
|South Central Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
