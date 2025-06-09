Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Crawford Polk Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Cuyahoga SMART Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Cleveland Citywide Development Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Village of Brooklyn Heights
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Arcanum-Butler Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Erie Milan Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin Ohio Water Development Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Sullivant Avenue Community School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Groveport Community School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Great Western Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
The Arts and College Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Westside Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
VOCA Corporation of Ohio dba Rescare Ohio - Saville Row
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Cornerstone Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Nicky N. Berry, DDS
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Greene Village of Yellow Springs
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Guernsey Jackson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Harrison Tri-County Water Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Henry Henry County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Highland Paint Creek Joint Emergency Medical Services/Fire District
Special Audit
7/17/2015 TO 7/1/2024		 Special Audit FFR
Marshall Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Paint Creek Joint Emergency Medical Services/Fire District
1/1/2018 TO 12/31/2019		 Financial Audit FFR
Paint Creek Joint Emergency Medical Services/Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Lawrence Lawrence Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Lawrence County District Board of Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ironton Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Village of Chesapeake
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Licking Southwest Licking Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Lucas Lucas County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Village of Craig Beach
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Milton Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Monroe Village of Graysville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Montgomery Dayton Metro Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Klepinger Community School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Noble Brookfield Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Paulding Benton Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Pickaway Pickaway County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Portage Brimfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Richland Area 10 Workforce Investment Board
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ross Southern Ohio Career Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Scioto Scioto County Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Summit Manchester Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed Upon Procedures
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Tuscarawas Dover City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren Mary L. Cook Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wayne South Central Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures

