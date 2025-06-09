Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Crawford Polk Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Cuyahoga SMART Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Cleveland Citywide Development Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Village of Brooklyn Heights

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Arcanum-Butler Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Erie Milan Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Franklin Ohio Water Development Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Sullivant Avenue Community School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Groveport Community School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Great Western Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

The Arts and College Preparatory Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Westside Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

VOCA Corporation of Ohio dba Rescare Ohio - Saville Row

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Cornerstone Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Nicky N. Berry, DDS

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Greene Village of Yellow Springs

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Guernsey Jackson Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Harrison Tri-County Water Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Henry Henry County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Highland Paint Creek Joint Emergency Medical Services/Fire District

Special Audit

7/17/2015 TO 7/1/2024 Special Audit FFR

Marshall Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Paint Creek Joint Emergency Medical Services/Fire District

1/1/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Financial Audit FFR

Paint Creek Joint Emergency Medical Services/Fire District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit FFR

Lawrence Lawrence Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Lawrence County District Board of Health

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ironton Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Village of Chesapeake

1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Licking Southwest Licking Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Lucas Lucas County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Village of Craig Beach

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Milton Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Monroe Village of Graysville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Montgomery Dayton Metro Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Klepinger Community School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Noble Brookfield Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Paulding Benton Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Pickaway Pickaway County Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Portage Brimfield Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit FFR

Richland Area 10 Workforce Investment Board

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ross Southern Ohio Career Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Scioto Scioto County Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Summit Manchester Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed Upon Procedures

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Tuscarawas Dover City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Warren Mary L. Cook Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Wayne South Central Fire District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.