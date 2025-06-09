Extended Stay Hotels Market Set for Strong Growth by 2035, Driven by Business Travel, Remote Work, and Tourism Trends.

Extended Stay Hotels Market

Rising demand from business travelers, remote workers, and diversified tourism is fueling sustained growth in the global extended stay hotel market.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Extended Stay Hotels Market is poised for significant growth over the next decade, with its estimated value expected to surge from USD 62.8 billion in 2025 to USD 143.2 billion by 2035, according to recent market analysis. This growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.6% between 2025 and 2035, as rising business travel, remote work trends, and tourism diversification continue to reshape the hospitality landscape.Discover Insights into the Market Request Your Sample Report!Surging Demand for Affordable and Flexible Accommodation Driving Market ExpansionThe extended stay hotels segment is increasingly becoming a preferred choice for business professionals, relocating families, digital nomads, and healthcare workers seeking affordable long-term hotel stays. Unlike traditional hotels, extended stay accommodations offer home-like amenities such as kitchenettes, workspaces, laundry facilities, and more spacious living arrangements—key factors contributing to the sector's rising popularity.The shift toward cost-efficient lodging solutions for extended periods is further driven by the rise in corporate relocations, project-based assignments, and a growing number of people embracing remote work and location-independent lifestyles. These behavioral shifts are compelling hospitality providers to enhance their value propositions through competitive pricing, improved amenities, and customizable packages for long-term guests.Key Growth Drivers of the Extended Stay Hotels Market• Remote Work and Digital Nomadism: The rise of remote work and location-independent professionals has increased demand for flexible, long-term hotel stays. Extended stay hotels cater to this with work-friendly amenities like high-speed Wi-Fi and in-room workspaces.• Affordable Long-Term Lodging: As rental costs climb, travelers and companies are turning to cost-effective long-stay accommodations. Extended stay hotels offer more value with kitchens, laundry, and bundled services—ideal for guests staying a week or more.• Business Travel and Employee Relocation: Corporate relocations and project-based travel are fueling bookings for long-term business accommodations. Extended stay properties are preferred for their flexibility and home-like amenities for traveling staff.• Growth in Medical Tourism: With more people traveling for medical care, there’s a rising need for comfortable extended lodging near hospitals. These hotels serve patients and families needing safe, affordable places during recovery or treatment.• Project-Based Workforce Mobility: Industries like construction, energy, and tech frequently move skilled workers to job sites. Extended stay hotels offer temporary housing for professionals on assignment, meeting demand with flexible rates and convenient services.Discover new opportunities and gain transformative insights with our Hospitality Sector Reports!Challenges Faced by the Extended Stay Hotels Market• High Operational Costs for Long-Term Amenities: While extended stay hotels offer home-like features, the cost of maintaining fully equipped kitchens, laundry services, and larger rooms can lead to higher operational expenses. Balancing these costs while keeping rates competitive remains a key challenge.• Zoning and Regulatory Constraints: In many regions, zoning laws and short-term rental regulations can limit the expansion or development of extended stay properties. Navigating these legal frameworks adds complexity for operators looking to scale across different markets.• Limited Brand Differentiation in a Crowded Market: As more hotel chains and boutique brands enter the space, maintaining brand identity and unique value propositions becomes difficult. Without strong differentiation, extended stay hotels risk blending into a highly competitive landscape.• Guest Retention and Experience Consistency: Providing a consistent and high-quality guest experience over longer stays is more demanding than short-term hospitality. Guests expect a blend of hotel convenience and residential comfort, and failure to meet these expectations can lead to negative reviews and lower repeat bookings.• Technology Integration and Digital Infrastructure: While digital tools enhance the guest experience, not all properties are equipped with modern tech like mobile check-in, smart room features, or AI-based personalization. Key Companies Profiled• Extended Stay America, Inc.• Marriott International• Hilton Worldwide• IHG Hotels & Resorts• Hyatt Hotels Corporation• Choice Hotels International• Wyndham Hotels & Resorts• Sonesta International Hotels Corporation• Aimbridge Hospitality Red Roof Inn• Staycity Group; SACO• Roomzzz Aparthotels• Frasers HospitalityGet Full Access of this Report:Extended Stay Hotels Market SegmentationBy Room Range:• Economic Range• Middle Range• Luxury RangeBy End User:• Travellers• Corporate Professionals• Management Trainees• StudentsBy Stay Duration:• Long Term• Monthly• Weekly• DailyBy Booking Channel:• Online Booking• In-Person Booking• Phone BookingBy Tourist Type• Domestic• InternationalBy Demography:• Men• Women• ChildrenBy Age Group:• 15-25 Years• 26-35 Years• 36-45 Years• 46-55 Years• 66-75 yearsBy Region:• North America• Eastern Europe• Western Europe• East Asia• South Asia and Pacific• Latin America• Middle East and Africa 