A Free Will Event to Benefit Sleep in Heavenly Peace

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ted Vigil – John Denver Tribute Concert Nationally acclaimed John Denver tribute artist Ted Vigil is bringing his unforgettable performance to Lincoln for a one-night-only event on Thursday, June 26, from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at St. Mark’s Methodist Church , 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Doors open at 6:00 PM.Vigil, widely recognized as the country’s number one John Denver tribute artist, channels the beloved music icon not only in voice but also in uncanny physical resemblance. Steve Weisberg, John Denver’s original lead guitarist, described Vigil’s performance as “uncanny,” adding, “I see it with Ted. A very strong physical resemblance.”Audiences can expect to sing along to Denver’s most beloved hits including Take Me Home, Country Roads, Annie’s Song, Sunshine on My Shoulders, Calypso, Rocky Mountain High, Thank God I’m a Country Boy, Leaving on a Jet Plane, and many more. In honor of the season, Vigil will also share a few favorites from John Denver’s Christmas albums.Born in Seattle and raised in Olympia, WA, Ted Vigil began performing at the age of ten. In 2006, he won first place at Talent Quest in Laughlin, NV, besting competitors from 28 states and several countries. He also won KOMO TV 4’s NW Afternoon Celebrity Look-Alike contest and has since performed nationwide, including two special appearances at John Denver’s Windstar Foundation in Aspen, CO.This 90-minute concert will benefit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that builds bunk beds for children who are currently sleeping on the floor. While the concert is free, a freewill offering will be collected to support this vital cause in the Lincoln community.Don’t miss this heartwarming, nostalgic evening that celebrates the music of John Denver while making a difference for local children in need.Ted Vigil – John Denver Tribute ConcertSt. Mark’s Methodist ChurchPhone: Cell 402-488-9330 text only – 402-489-8885 Work

