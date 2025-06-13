Nigerian-Born Jazz Artist Francis ONAH Unveils Deeply Personal New Album 'Still Standing'

ONAH's powerful new soundtrack of survival and resilience is available on major streaming platforms

After five years of healing, acclaimed multi-instrumentalist and composer releases a powerful soundtrack of survival and resilience

Every track is a chapter of survival. Even when trust is broken and dreams are delayed—if you’re still breathing, you’re still standing.” — ONAH

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jazz composer and saxophonist Francis ONAH returns with his most personal work to date, "Still Standing"—an eight-track album that chronicles a journey through betrayal, loss, endurance, and ultimately, rebirth. Written, composed, and produced entirely by ONAH, the album is available today on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music A native of Lagos and global jazz presence, Francis ONAH has long been known for blending African cultural roots with modern jazz. But "Still Standing" ventures deeper, into the heart of lived experience.“This album is five years of healing, scars, and soul poured into sound,” said ONAH. “Every track is a chapter of survival. Even when trust is broken and dreams are delayed—if you’re still breathing, you’re still standing.”With track titles like “Big Brown Lie,” “Plenty Shades of Human,” and “Man vs. Man,” Still Standing tackles themes of fractured relationships, emotional endurance, and the raw complexity of the human condition. Other compositions like “Align with Nature” and “Fly Away” offer more meditative reprieves, bridging pain with a search for inner peace and freedom.The full tracklist includes:1. Align with Nature2. Big Brown Lie3. Good Times4. Flex (Gara)5. Fly Away6. Plenty Shades of Human7. Man vs. Man8. Ika EniyanEach song serves as a stand-alone story, but together they form a cohesive narrative arc of transformation—anchored by ONAH’s signature saxophone-driven melodies and layered percussive arrangements. The album’s production, handled solely by the artist himself, incorporates traditional African instrumentation alongside modern electronic textures, building a sonically rich experience that refuses easy categorization.Francis ONAH’s work has previously earned international acclaim through performances with Femi Kuti & Positive Force, as well as his debut album Ogoja City. His commitment to fusing African heritage with jazz innovation has made him a distinctive voice in the global music scene. But with Still Standing, ONAH is not only offering music—he is sharing testimony.“This isn’t just a record,” said ONAH. “It’s a declaration. I’m still here. Still making art. Still pushing forward.”In support of the new album, ONAH will perform at several major festivals across Europe and the U.S. this summer, including Montreux Jazz Festival (July 14), JazzOpen Stuttgart (July 13), and Jazz in Marciac (July 21). Full tour dates and album updates are available at www.francisonah.com or through his official Linktree "Still Standing" is now available to stream, download, and share.About Francis ONAHFrancis ONAH is a Nigerian-born jazz musician, composer, and producer known for blending traditional African sounds with contemporary jazz. A former member of Ayetoro Band and longtime collaborator with global Afrobeat icons, ONAH’s music carries the weight of experience and the spirit of reinvention.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.