Renowned international advocate Sharan Burrow AC joins Climateworks Centre board

Sharan Burrow, global advocate for climate action, just transition and human and labour rights, has joined Climateworks Centre’s board

Sharan Burrow has worked closely with global leaders and representatives from nations and civil society, including during the creation of the Paris Agreement, as the former General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation for a decade and as President of the Australian Council of Trade Unions for the prior decade.

She is currently a non-executive director, Vice Chair of the European Climate Foundation, a Visiting Professor at Practice to the LSE-Grantham Institute, a Special Advisor to the IEA Commission on People Centred Transitions, a B Team leader, a member of the Commission on Global Climate Governance and an advisory group member of the new WRI-Polsky Center for the Global Energy Transition, co-chaired by the IEA CEO Fatih Birol.

‘Climateworks plays a central role in research and policy that is critical for effective climate action and industrial transitions.’ Sharan said, when asked what drew her to the role. ‘I look forward to supporting their influential work in Australia and throughout the Asia Pacific.’

‘The speed and scale of action on climate we need to stabilise the planet requires massive energy and industrial transitions. Climateworks is dedicated to effective solutions that also recognise the role of workers and communities at the heart of just transitions.’

Ms Burrow begins her board term at the next board meeting in 2025, following Sue O’Connor’s retirement at the end of last year.