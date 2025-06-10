First Bitcoin Certified as MADE IN USA CERTIFIED®

Verity One Truth Matters MADE IN USA ONE LOGO

Verity One certifies the first Bitcoin as MADE IN USA CERTIFIED®, introducing a new standard for transparency in U.S.-based crypto mining.

We’re proud to launch the first ‘Made in USA Certified®’ Bitcoin, setting a new benchmark for blockchain transparency and national asset reliability.” — Adam Reiser

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ParcelPal, Verity.one , and Rootz Corp Introduce the First Bitcoin Made in USA CertifiedParcelPal, a leader in sustainable cryptocurrency mining, has partnered with Verity.one Ltd and Rootz Corp to certify the "First Bitcoin Made in USA Certified" at its upcoming U.S.-based mining facility. This landmark achievement sets a new standard for transparency and compliance, ensuring that Bitcoin mined in the United States carries undeniable proof of its U.S. origin.The certification aligns with the Trump Administration's Executive Order #13806, which prioritizes the security of critical industries like blockchain, and supports the proposed Strategic Bitcoin Reserve’s requirement for verified provenance. As regulatory scrutiny and investor demand for trusted digital assets grow, this partnership positions U.S.-mined Bitcoin as a cornerstone for strategic and institutional adoption.Combining Verity.one’s cutting-edge validation technology, Rootz Corp’s secure digital identity solutions, and Parcel Pal’s innovative mining operations, the collaboration delivers a tamper-proof record of origin for every certified Bitcoin, fostering trust in an evolving digital landscape.Verity.One: Pioneering Trust in Digital AssetsVerity.one Ltd, a veteran-owned company with SAM registration and CAGE code 8JSY1, brings 27 years of expertise in Country of Origin Labeling (COOL) and Made in USA Certifiedstandards. Led by CEO Adam Reiser, Verity.one has extended its proven certification process to digital assets, achieving the "First Bitcoin Made in USA Certified." Its platform validates each mining device with precise data–GPS coordinates, unique identifiers, and timestamps—securely recorded on blockchain to prevent manipulation.Verity.one also employs artificial intelligence to detect fraudulent or manipulated data, ensuring the integrity of mining records amid rising concerns about digital fraud. With a legacy of certifying materials like oil, gold, and diamonds, Verity.one is uniquely positioned to bring credibility to Bitcoin’s origin.Rootz Corp: Securing Provenance with PrecisionRootz Corp’s digital identity technology enables each mining device to cryptographically sign its data, allowing real-time audits and preventing fraud. This ensures certified Bitcoin is verifiably American, minimizing risks from questionable transaction histories and enhancing its value for institutional and government buyers."Origin is critical for digital assets, especially for strategic reserves,” said Steven Sprague, CEO of Rootz Corp. “The First Bitcoin Made in USA Certifieddelivers unmatched trust and value for investors and regulators.”ParcelPal: Driving U.S. Mining ExcellenceParcelPal’s forthcoming U.S. mining facility, set to launch soon, will be the birthplace of the "First Bitcoin Made in USA Certified." By partnering with Verity.one and Rootz Corp, Parcel Pal is establishing a new benchmark for transparent, compliant Bitcoin production.“This certification reflects our commitment to innovation and trust,” said Rich Wheeless, CEO of ParcelPal. “We’re proud to lead the way for U.S. mined Bitcoin that meets the highest regulatory and investor standards.”V Token: Streamlining the ProcessVerity.one’s V Token (Pearl Token or Nutrient Credit) simplifies the certification process by covering fees for blockchain transactions, asset swaps, and updates across networks like Ethereum, Polygon, XRP Ledger, BASE, Hedera, and TRON. Managed by Verity.one and its partners, these fees ensure a seamless experience, making certified Bitcoin more accessible for institutional and regulatory applications.A Foundation for Trust and TransparencySensitive certification data is stored as secure hashes on a private blockchain, accessible only for authorized audits, balancing transparency with privacy.ParcelPal, Verity.one, and Rootz Corp are collaborating to define industry standards for U.S.-mined Bitcoin certification. They invite miners, regulators, and financial institutions to join this initiative, creating a trusted ecosystem for digital assets.“The First Bitcoin Made in USA Certifiedis a transformative step for digital trust,” said Adam Reiser, CEO of Verity.one Ltd. “With ParcelPal and Rootz Corp, we’re building a future where U.S. mined Bitcoin sets the global standard for strategic reserves.”Media Contact: Steven SpragueCEO Rootz CorpRootz DBA. 0xD36AAf65a91bB7dc69942cF6B6d1dBa4Ef171664413-330-9100Steven@sprague.comVerity.one Ltd – TRUTH MATTERS™verity.one

