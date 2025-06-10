Klean Industries CEO Joins Panel Discussion at the European Carbon Black Summit 2025

European Carbon Black Summit to discuss innovations in recovered carbon black, tire pyrolysis, & circular economy strategies driving industrial decarbonization.

I'm honored to join this panel to discuss how to bridge the gap between virgin and rCB through innovation, global collaboration, investment, and shared accountability across the entire value chain.” — Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO, Klean Industries Inc

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klean Industries Inc. ("Klean"), a leading pyrolysis and gasification equipment manufacturer that designs and builds pyrolysis projects for the production of recovered carbon black and biogenic marine fuel from end-of-life tires is pleased to announce that it’s CEO, Mr. Jesse Klinkhamer, will be a featured panelist at the European Carbon Black Summit in Prague, Czech Republic.Following the strong momentum of our previous editions, ACI is proud to announce that the 5th European Carbon Black Summit will return on December 3rd and 4th, 2025, in the historic city of Prague, Czechia.As the carbon black industry navigates a period of profound change, challenges continue to mount, including ongoing supply and demand imbalances, regulatory pressure, and shifting downstream needs. The automotive sector’s contraction, feedstock volatility, and tightening environmental policies are reshaping the global market, while European producers and buyers alike contend with uncertainty and transition.This year’s summit will delve into the industry’s most pressing topics:*** Strategies to strengthen supply chain resilience and feedstock security*** Evolving policy frameworks and the regulatory outlook across Europe*** Advances in pyrolysis and the scaling of recovered carbon black (rCB)*** Shifting market demands from tire, rubber, plastics, and specialty applications*** Quality, consistency, and performance challenges for both virgin and recovered carbon black*** The summit aims to foster a solution-driven dialogue, highlighting not only the risks and disruptions but also the innovations, partnerships, and strategic pivots that drive future competitiveness.Over two days, the event will unite senior executives and experts from across the value chain, including carbon black producers, downstream users, pyrolysis specialists, feedstock suppliers, regulatory bodies, packaging innovators, and technology providers.The Panel will feature Insights from:*** Richard Chiari, Lead Buyer Carbon Black & Coordinator Procurement Teams Asia, SEMPERIT AG*** Utkarsh Pahwa, Managing Director, Shine Carbon and Chemicals*** Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO, Klean IndustriesEurope’s Carbon Black Market is at a Crossroads:With rising pressure from sustainability regulations, volatile feedstock prices, and the urgent need for circularity, manufacturers and downstream users alike are being compelled to reassess their entire approach, from procurement to process.But is recovered carbon black (rCB) truly ready to replace its virgin counterpart? And if so, how can you adapt without sacrificing quality, performance, or profitability?Join us at the 5th European Carbon Black Summit, taking place on December 3rd and 4th, 2025, in Prague, Czechia. We’re bringing together top decision-makers and innovators to answer exactly that.Don’t miss our headline panel discussion: “Bridging the Gap Between Virgin and Recovered Carbon Black”"As regulatory pressure intensifies and the call for circularity grows louder, it's clear that recovered carbon black is no longer a future concept; it's a present-day imperative. At Klean Industries, we've spent the past two decades developing technologies that enable this transition at scale. I'm honored to join this panel to discuss how we can bridge the gap between virgin and recovered carbon black, not just with innovation, but through global collaboration, investment, and shared accountability across the value chain.", commented Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO, Klean Industries Inc.ACI’s 5th European Carbon Black Summit will take place on December 3rd & 4th, 2025, in Prague, Czech Republic. With an ever-increasing focus on sustainability and recycling, as well as fluctuations in feedstock prices, the European Carbon Black industry is now facing changes, with more expected shortly. The industry will need to adapt to these new objectives and developments, and work together as a whole to ensure a smooth and thriving transition.The two-day event will bring together senior representatives of various stakeholders involved in this sector, including producers, technology developers, rubber producers, chemical suppliers, researchers, and other influential stakeholders from the value chain.About Klean IndustriesKlean Industries (“Klean”) provides best-in-class technologies and solutions in the waste-to-value industry. Our international team of award-winning experts boasts decades of experience in designing, engineering, and manufacturing top-quality equipment that converts waste streams into valuable energy and resources. Our unique products and services are the result of our combined expertise in recycling design, resource recovery, waste management, and energy generation projects. Our global project management experience ensures schedules and budgets are secured, enabling projects to be completed in less time and at a lower cost.Klean uses proprietary technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce premium fuels, recovered carbon, and green hydrogen from various feedstocks. Our expertise and technical skills enable us to specialize in building projects that utilize advanced thermal conversion technologies, such as pyrolysis, gasification, and carbonization. These technologies transform end-of-life tires, non-recycled plastics, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable commodities, and new clean-tech jobs. We create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy. Klean Industries is the link between a low-carbon, closed-loop economy and the goal of zero waste being sent to landfills.CORPORATE HEADQUARTERSKlean Industries Inc.Suite 2500 - 700 W. Georgia St.,Vancouver, BC,Canada, V7Y1B3(T) +1.604.637.9609(T) +1.866.302.5928(F) +1.604.637.9609

Klean Industries: Tire Pyrolysis Carbon Black Manufacturing Equipment & Char Refining Technologies

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.