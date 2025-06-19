Submit Release
Pacific Proworks Inc. Sets the Standard for Residential Construction and ADU Development in Los Angeles

Pacific Proworks crew completing a garage conversion into a permitted ADU in Los Angeles.

Pacific Proworks Inc. converts garages into legal ADUs that generate rental income across Los Angeles.

We’re proud to help homeowners unlock hidden value with creative, code-compliant ADU and remodel solutions tailored for Los Angeles living.”
— Denette Rael CEO at Pacific Proworks Inc
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Proworks Inc. a leading construction firm in Southern California, has announced a new initiative aimed at helping homeowners in Los Angeles streamline the process of designing, permitting, and building Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). This move comes in response to growing demand for affordable housing solutions and flexible living spaces in the region.

“Our goal is to simplify the ADU journey from the first phone call to final inspection,” said Denette, co-founder of Pacific Proworks. “By offering faster design turnarounds, dedicated permit handling, and in-house project management, we’re removing the most frustrating barriers our clients face.”

This initiative includes:
• Fast-track design reviews and 3D modeling
• Full permit management with city agencies
• Budget-first planning to help homeowners avoid scope creep
• On-site quality control and progress updates for remote owners

Pacific Proworks has already completed dozens of ADUs and garage conversions across LA County and is now offering free pre-construction consultations for homeowners interested in exploring their options.

As Los Angeles continues to address the housing shortage, companies like Pacific Proworks are playing a crucial role by turning underused spaces into livable homes — safely, legally, and efficiently.

For media inquiries or to schedule a consultation, visit https://www.pacificprowork.com

Pacific Proworks Inc. | ADU, New Home Construction & Remodeling in Los Angeles

