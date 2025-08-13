Smarter Home Search Comes to Colorado as Houzeo Launches 'Save Search' and Custom Alerts

Houzeo enhances the home search experience in Colorado by allowing buyers to save custom searches and get instant alerts for every area they follow.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, recently expanded its reach to include 24,000+ neighborhoods, enhancing its already extensive database of 1.5 million listings. Houzeo’s growing platform includes more than 68,137 Colorado homes, while expanding its reach to offer buyers a seamless search experience across the entire country.Whether buyers are searching for homes for sale in Washington Virginia Vale , modern condos in downtown Denver, or spacious family homes in Aurora, Houzeo offers a diverse range of listings across Colorado. To further improve the home search experience, Houzeo has launched its new “Save Search” feature, allowing buyers to easily track listings that match their criteria.Buyers can now save tailored property searches, receive immediate alerts for new listings, and share them effortlessly using the Save Search feature. Using Houzeo’s Save Search, home buyers can organize their house-hunting journey without resetting filters every time they open the app.Here’s how “Save Search” works:- Save Custom Searches: Homebuyers can now create and save custom search filters, such as price, bedrooms, bathrooms, property type, and desired features. These saved searches, like “ homes for sale in Aurora with 3 bedrooms,” are stored in their profile for quick access anytime.- Instant Alerts: After saving a search, like “waterfront homes under $350K with a pool,” buyers receive email alerts when similar listings are added to the Denver housing market . They can choose to receive these alerts instantly, daily, or weekly.- Saved Search Carousel: Home buyers can view the five newest listings for each saved search in a scrollable carousel. With one click, access the full list of matching homes.- Fast Shares: Houzeo lets buyers instantly share their saved searches with their partner or agent. Buyers can copy the link directly or share the custom search via iMessage, or social media platforms like WhatsApp, Email, Facebook, and X (Twitter).Houzeo’s platform already offers powerful buyer tools like IntelliSearch for natural language searches and Favorites for bookmarking desirable homes. The “Save Search” feature builds on these capabilities, providing an intuitive way to find homes that match their preferences, right down to the neighborhood. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo, Colorado's best home buying website, aims to give buyers more control over their homebuying journey.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.