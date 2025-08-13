Houzeo Introduces ‘Save Search’ and Alerts in California to Help Buyers Track Their Favorite Homes

Houzeo’s new feature lets buyers save multiple custom searches across neighborhoods statewide, with real-time updates and personalized alerts for each.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, recently expanded its reach to include 24,000+ neighborhoods, enhancing its already extensive database of 1.5 million listings. California’s 67,000+ homes have long been a key part of Houzeo’s platform, and now buyers can seamlessly access an even larger selection of listings nationwide.Whether looking for homes for sale in Sylmar or properties throughout Southern California, Houzeo empowers buyers with a comprehensive listing platform. The new “Save Search” tool helps buyers stay informed by saving their preferred searches and getting real-time listing updates.Houzeo’s Save Search allows buyers to track specific listings, get notified the moment new properties appear, and share their saved searches in seconds. Using Houzeo’s Save Search, home buyers can organize their house-hunting journey without resetting filters every time they open the app.Here’s how “Save Search” works:- Save Custom Searches: Buyers have the option to save customized searches with specific filters, including price, bedrooms, bathrooms, home type, and features. Examples include “ homes for sale in Los Angeles near schools” or “townhouses under $800K with garages.” These saved searches are accessible anytime in their profile.- Instant Alerts: When a saved search like “waterfront homes under $350K with a pool” matches new listings in the Los Angeles housing market , buyers receive email notifications. They can choose alert frequency: instantly, daily, or weekly.- Saved Search Carousel: Home buyers can view the five newest listings for each saved search in a scrollable carousel. With one click, access the full list of matching homes.- Fast Shares: Houzeo lets buyers instantly share their saved searches with their partner or agent. Buyers can copy the link directly or share the custom search via iMessage, or social media platforms like WhatsApp, Email, Facebook, and X (Twitter).Houzeo’s platform already offers powerful buyer tools like IntelliSearch for natural language searches and Favorites for bookmarking desirable homes. The “Save Search” feature builds on these capabilities, providing an intuitive way to find homes that match their preferences, right down to the neighborhood. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo, California's best home buying website, aims to give buyers more control over their homebuying journey. If it’s related to your house, Houzeo has you covered.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

