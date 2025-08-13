New York Buyers Get a Boost as Houzeo Rolls Out ‘Save Search’ and Personalized Alerts

Houzeo enables New York buyers to create and save custom searches with instant alerts for matching listings in any neighborhood.

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, recently expanded its reach to include 24,000+ neighborhoods, enhancing its already extensive database of 2.7 million listings. New York’s 85,844 homes have long been part of Houzeo’s platform, and now buyers can explore even more listings nationwide with easeWhether buyers are looking for homes for sale in Flushing , upscale condos in Manhattan, or suburban properties in Westchester, Houzeo offers a wide range of listings across New York. To further improve the home search experience, Houzeo has launched the “Save Search” feature, helping buyers easily save and track listings that match their needs.With Save Search, buyers can create custom search profiles, receive real-time listing updates, and easily share their searches with family or agents. Using Houzeo’s Save Search, home buyers can organize their house-hunting journey without resetting filters every time they open the app.Here’s how “Save Search” works:- Save Custom Searches: Homebuyers in New York can now save any combination of search filters—price, number of bedrooms and bathrooms. These custom searches are saved directly to the buyer’s profile for easy access. For example, buyers can save searches like “ homes for sale in Syracuse with 3 bedrooms” or “townhomes under $400K near schools in Queens".- Instant Alerts: Once buyers save a search, like “waterfront homes under $350K with a pool in Long Island,” they begin receiving email alerts. Alerts are triggered when matching listings appear in the Rochester housing market or other parts of New York. Buyers can choose to receive updates instantly, daily, or weekly.- Saved Search Carousel: Home buyers can view the five newest listings for each saved search in a scrollable carousel. With one click, access the full list of matching homes.- Fast Shares: Houzeo lets buyers instantly share their saved searches with their partner or agent. Buyers can copy the link directly or share the custom search via iMessage, or social media platforms like WhatsApp, Email, Facebook, and X (Twitter).Houzeo’s platform already offers powerful buyer tools like IntelliSearch for natural language searches and Favorites for bookmarking desirable homes. The “Save Search” feature builds on these capabilities, providing an intuitive way to find homes that match their preferences, right down to the neighborhood. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo, New York's best home buying website, aims to give buyers more control over their homebuying journey.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.