Nimanode Launches $NMA Token Presale, Pioneering the First No-Code AI Agent Platform on XRP Ledger





LEEDS, United Kingdom, June 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nimanode, a pioneering protocol building AI-driven autonomous agents on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), has officially launched the presale of its native utility token, $NMA. As the first no-code AI agent builder on XRPL, Nimanode empowers users to deploy, customize, and manage intelligent blockchain agents without writing a single line of code.

With over 45% of the 90 million $NMA tokens allocated to the presale already in motion, Nimanode is attracting early interest from both individual investors and large XRP holders who recognize the platform’s potential to transform automation within decentralized ecosystems.

$NMA Token Presale

Bringing Agentic Automation to the XRP Ledger

Nimanode aims to reshape how work is executed on-chain by enabling autonomous agents—AI-driven programs capable of completing blockchain tasks on behalf of users. Core features of the protocol include:

Zero-Code Agent Builder – Build and deploy AI agents through an intuitive interface

– Build and deploy AI agents through an intuitive interface Autonomous Agent Execution – Agents can act independently across blockchain workflows

– Agents can act independently across blockchain workflows Agent Marketplace – Access or monetize premium agent templates

– Access or monetize premium agent templates Deep XRPL Integration – Leverages XRP Ledger’s performance and scalability

“The $NMA token will serve as the backbone of the Nimanode ecosystem,” said a representative from the Nimanode team. “From deploying agents to earning through staking and participating in governance, $NMA enables a truly participatory AI economy on-chain.”

Utility and Use Cases of $NMA

The $NMA token offers multiple functions within the Nimanode platform:

Agent Deployment : Users must hold a minimum balance of $NMA to activate AI agents

: Users must hold a minimum balance of $NMA to activate AI agents Agent Customization : Developers can upgrade or build advanced agents using $NMA

: Developers can upgrade or build advanced agents using $NMA Marketplace Access : Use $NMA to unlock premium agents or benefit from discounts

: Use $NMA to unlock premium agents or benefit from discounts Staking Rewards : Earn passive income by staking $NMA into the protocol’s reward pool

: Earn passive income by staking $NMA into the protocol’s reward pool Governance Participation: Vote on proposals and shape future platform upgrades





Following the presale, $NMA is expected to list on decentralized exchanges at a 25% higher price, offering early participants an incentivized entry.

How to Join the $NMA Presale

Participants can acquire $NMA using XRP via the official Nimanode presale portal. Here’s how to participate:

Purchase XRP via exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit Transfer XRP to a compatible wallet (e.g., Xaman Wallet) Visit https://nimanode.com and follow instructions on the presale page Send XRP to the designated address and receive $NMA via airdrop after the presale ends

The Nimanode presale is now live and available to the public for a limited time.

About Nimanode

Nimanode is building the first AI protocol layer on the XRP Ledger, allowing artificial intelligence not only to support blockchain ecosystems—but to live natively within them. The platform’s agentic architecture aims to redefine DeFi, work automation, and intelligent interaction across decentralized applications.

