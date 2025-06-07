New Bilingual Children’s Book Co-Authored by First Grader Teaches Financial Literacy Through Storytelling

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finansis LLC is pleased to announce the release of Madeline’s Money Adventure: The Unicorn Challenge , a 26-page picture book co-authored by 6-year-old Madeline Bishop and her mother, financial wellness expert, Dr. Darla Bishop . The bilingual English-Spanish edition introduces children ages 4 to 9 to the fundamentals of earning, saving, spending and giving through simple language, relatable storytelling and vibrant illustrations. By presenting the “Give, Save, Spend” method of money management in an age-appropriate and culturally inclusive format, the book encourages early financial conversations and lays the groundwork for positive money habits.Madeline’s Money Adventure follows a determined first grader who dreams of buying a sparkly unicorn toy but does not yet have enough money. Rather than giving up, Madeline devises a plan to earn funds by doing chores, hosting lemonade stands and completing small tasks for neighbors. Along the way, she discovers the value of planning, generosity and goal setting. This narrative was inspired by real events: when Madeline expressed her desire for her own book, Dr. Bishop turned their shared project into an opportunity to address a lack of financial literacy tools tailored for young readers, particularly children of color and bilingual families. “When Madeline asked when she could have her own book, I thought it would be a fun project to do together,” says Dr. Darla Bishop.“But the more I researched, the more I realized how few financial literacy tools are available for young kids—especially ones that center children of color and are bilingual.”Dr. Bishop, a professor and author of How to Afford Everything, points out that financial habits begin to form by age 7, yet most formal education on money management does not start until high school, if at all. By engaging children through storytelling and adorable characters, Madeline’s Money Adventure fills this gap and inspires families to practice healthy financial habits early. Published by Finansis LLC, the book is part of the Piggy Bank Pathways initiative, which provides financial literacy tools to families and classrooms nationwide. Piggy Bank Pathways operates under fiscal sponsorship from the Sankofa Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization, enabling the program to accept charitable donations and funding for educational outreach.Dr. Bishop is scheduling book tours and parent talks for summer 2025 and is actively seeking partnerships with libraries, bookstores and community organizations. Bulk orders and media interviews are available to support wider distribution in schools and community centers. Educators can request copies for their classrooms, and sponsors can help supply books to underserved communities.For more information, visit https://howtoaffordeverything.com/product/madelines-money-adventure/ to learn more or to place an order.About Piggy Bank PathwaysPiggy Bank Pathways is an initiative of Finansis LLC dedicated to empowering children and families with early financial literacy tools. Co-created by Dr. Darla Bishop—author, public health expert and financial wellness consultant—and her daughter Madeline, the program offers bilingual books, classroom-ready resources and engaging activities designed to make conversations about money simple and joyful for children as young as age 4. Fiscal sponsorship by the Sankofa Fund allows Piggy Bank Pathways to accept tax-deductible donations and grant funding to expand its reach. The initiative works closely with educators, community leaders and philanthropic partners to ensure that every child has access to age-appropriate financial education materials.

