Captain Troy Wetzel Expands Charter Services with Launch of Inshore Fishing

Captain Troy Wetzel has officially expanded his renowned charter services to include inshore fishing adventures in Venice, Louisiana.

VENICE, LA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Captain Troy Wetzel, one of the Gulf Coast’s most trusted offshore fishing captains, has officially expanded his renowned charter services to include inshore fishing adventures. The launch of the new Inshore Fishing Charters marks a significant evolution in his offerings, bringing the thrill of Louisiana’s shallow-water fishing to both experienced anglers and newcomers alike.For more than two decades, Captain Troy has built a reputation for excellence in offshore fishing. It is known that many of the other fishing captains in the area were trained by Captain Troy himself. With this new expansion, anglers can now experience the quiet power of the bayou, with guided trips through the Mississippi River Delta’s legendary estuaries and marshlands. The new inshore service highlights targets like Redfish, Speckled Trout, Flounder, and Black Drum, all aboard the purpose-built 25-foot Blackjack skiff—perfect for navigating the shallow backwaters of Venice.“This expansion brings everything people love about fishing in Venice to a broader audience,” says Captain Wetzel. “It’s less about deep-sea battle and more about finesse, strategy, and experiencing the raw beauty of Louisiana’s coastal ecosystem.”The newly launched inshore fishing web page provides complete information about trip details, pricing, and what anglers can expect when they join an inshore charter. With accessible 4 to 6 hour trips and accommodations for up to four anglers, it’s an ideal outing for families, small groups, or solo adventurers looking to cast a line in one of the most fish-rich environments in North America.About Captain Troy Wetzel:Operating out of Venice, Louisiana, Captain Troy Wetzel is a U.S. Coast Guard-licensed charter captain with more than 25 years of experience. Known for his deep knowledge of the Gulf and its wildlife, Captain Troy has been featured in numerous publications and television fishing shows. His charters are a favorite among professional anglers, tourists, and locals alike.For additional information, visit https://www.captaintroywetzel.com/ or contact Louisiana Offshore Fishing Charters at (504) 701-3474.

