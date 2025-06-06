Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 06, 2025 FDA Publish Date: June 06, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella Company Name: August Egg Company Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Brown cage free and brown certified organic eggs

Company Announcement

August Egg Company of Hilmar, CA is recalling 1,700,000 dozen brown cage free and brown certified organic eggs, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The eggs were distributed from February 3, 2025, through May 15, 2025, with sell by dates from March 4, 2025, to June 4, 2025, within California and Nevada. The eggs were distributed at retail locations including Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky, Smart & Final, Safeway, Raleys, Food 4 Less and Ralphs.

The eggs were also distributed from February 3, 2025, through May 6, 2025, with sell by dates from March 4, 2025, to June 19, 2025, to Walmart locations in California, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Wyoming, New Mexico, Nebraska, Indiana and Illinois.

The recalled eggs will have printed on the carton or package a plant code number P-6562 or CA5330 with the Julian Dates between 32 to 126. The recalled retail eggs will be in fiber or plastic cartons, with the above codes printed on one side of the carton. (See photo following for Julian date location.)

Item Name Plant Number Carton UPC Clover Organic Large Brown 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 070852010427 First Street Cage Free Large Brown Loose 1 case=150 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 041512039638 Nulaid Medium Brown Cage Free 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 071230021042 Nulaid Jumbo Brown Cage Free 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 071230021011 O Organics Cage Free Large Brown 6 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 079893401522 O Organics Large Brown 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 079893401508 O Organics Large Brown 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 079893401546 Marketside Organic Large Cage Free Brown 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 681131122771 Marketside Organic Large Cage Free Brown 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 681131122801 Marketside Large Cage Free Brown 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 681131122764 Marketside Large Cage Free Brown 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 681131122795 Raley’s Large Cage Free Brown 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 046567033310 Raley’s Large Cage Free Brown 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 046567040325 Raley’s Organic Large Cage Free Brown 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 046567028798 Raley’s Organic Large Cage Free Brown 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 046567040295 Simple Truth Medium Brown Cage Free 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 011110099327 Simple Truth Large Brown Cage Free 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 011110873743 Sun Harvest Organic Cage Free Large Brown 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 041512131950 Sun Harvest Organic Cage Free Large Brown 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 041512131950 Sunnyside Large Brown Cage Free 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 717544211747 Sunnyside Large Brown Cage Free 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 717544211754 Sunnyside Organic Cage Free Large Brown 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 717544201441 Sunnyside Organic Cage Free Large Brown 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 717544211761 Loose Small Brown Cage Free-1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs) P-6562 or CA-5330 NA Loose Medium Brown Cage Free -1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs) P-6562 or CA-5330 NA Loose Medium Brown Organic -1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs) P-6562 or CA-5330 NA Loose Large Brown Organic-1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs) P-6562 or CA-5330 NA Loose Jumbo Brown Cage Free -1 box=5 flats(1 flat=20 eggs) P-6562 or CA-5330 NA Loose Jumbo Brown Organic -1 box=5 flats(1 flat=20 eggs) P-6562 or CA-5330 NA

This recall is associated with an ongoing outbreak investigation of Salmonella Enteritidis illnesses. Products were distributed in AZ, CA, IL, IN, NE, NM, NV, WA and WY.

August Egg Company is not selling fresh shell eggs at this time. Our firm has voluntarily been diverting eggs to an egg-breaking plant for over 30 days, which pasteurizes the eggs and kills any potential foodborne pathogens.

Consumers who may have eggs produced in this plant, as identified by the plant code on one side of the egg carton, should return it to their place of purchase for a full refund. Further questions may be directed to the company at 1-800-710-2554, between 9am and 5pm PT.

Additional Comments from August Egg Company:

“August Egg Company of Hilmar, CA is voluntarily recalling 1,700,000 dozen shell eggs processed at our California plant and sold to various grocery customers. This recall has been initiated due to possible Salmonella enteritidis contamination, which poses a health risk. With that in mind, we believe it is appropriate out of an abundance of caution to conduct this voluntary recall, as consumers may still have these eggs in their homes.

“It is important to know that when our processing plant identified this concern, we immediately began diverting all eggs from the plant to an egg-breaking facility, which pasteurizes the eggs and kills any pathogens.

“August Egg Company’s internal food safety team also is conducting its own stringent review to identify what measures can be established to prevent this situation from recurring. We are committed to addressing this matter fully and to implementing all necessary corrective actions to ensure this does not happen again.”