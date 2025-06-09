See the comedy musical Shangri-La-La about Siegfried & Roy at the Arlington Drafthouse, Virginia, July 22-24

Shangri-La-La Musical at Arlington Drafthouse. Comedy musical Shangri-La-La at the Arlington Drafthouse theater July 22-24. Comedy Musical Shangri-La-La at the Arlington Drafthouse Virginia in July.

These are the previews for a show about the Las Vegas showmen Siegfried & Roy… but it is not what you would expect.

This is the first time we're presenting this on stage, so please don’t expect perfection. But we sure worked hard … and had fun along the way.” — Mike Meier, writer

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Do you remember Siegfried & Roy, the famed Las Vegas magicians? Well, then, also remember the adage “All that glitters is no gold.” This is a comedy musical about them, with a sprinkling of drama.Here is the story: After becoming an assistant to the iconic Las Vegas act “Siegfried & Roy,” naive Joshua, a German immigrant, learns the hard way that "Sin City" is more than just a nickname. With raucous detours into crime, punishment, and Las Vegas' unique brand of "Hometown Justice," Shangri-La-La is a wild ride through the lives and times of the most successful magic act ever to grace the Vegas strip. A musical and sensorial extravaganza -- you'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll wonder why! Turns out all that glitters ain't gold!Ever heard of the Hanging Judge, Roy Bean? Maybe Judge Isaac Parker? They were judges in the Wild West, and they handed down “justice” however they saw fit, laws be damned. Small wonder mobster Bugsy Siegel built the first casino on the Las Vegas strip, The Flamingo, in a town that still follows the cherished tradition of “Hometown Justice” goes to the highest bidder.Mike Meier wrote the story and the music. He explains, “You may think that the story behind this musical can’t possibly be true. Well, you’d be wrong. Long before #MeToo, I was the attorney for victims of abuse against two glittering Las Vegas celebrities. I was professionally and financially destroyed during the case, as was the main plaintiff, who was driven out of the country. So, what did I do? I turned around and wrote a Musical Comedy about the events! I mean, what else could I do?”The story is the basis for a TV series that has been in production for the past four years. The shows at the Arlington Drafthouse will be filmed for the TV series. Notes Mike Meier about the upcoming preview shows, “This is the first time we're presenting this on stage, so please don’t expect perfection. But we sure worked hard … and had fun along the way.”Advisory• This Comedy Musical involves adult themes and is not suitable for children.• Flash photography will be used on stage.• A toy gun will be fired on stage.Tickets at https://www.arlingtondrafthouse.com/events/115748 And the trailer for that musical is right here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R5RByVptX8o About the writerMike Meier grew up in a blue-collar housing project in Germany. His grandfather was a 1920s traveling magician and fortune-teller known as Wladi-Kami. On his own since his teens, Mike has lived in several different countries, including Argentina and Japan, and has worked jobs such as washing dishes, repairing bicycles, and painting homes. When he is not writing books, you’ll find him playing guitar somewhere… See https://themikemeier.com/

Trailer for the show Shangri-La-La at the Arlington Drafthouse July 22-24

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.