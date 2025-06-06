Summit Therapeutics Inc. Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses​

LOS ANGELES, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Summit Therapeutics Inc. (“Summit” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SMMT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Summit investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

On May 30, 2025, Summit issued a press release announcing topline results from its Phase III clinical trial, HARMONi—the first global Phase III study evaluating ivonescimab. While the combination of ivonescimab and chemotherapy reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 48% compared to chemotherapy alone, the treatment did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in overall survival, which measures the length of time patients live regardless of cause of death.

Following this announcement, Summit’s stock price declined by $7.99 per share, or approximately 30.5%, closing at $18.22 on May 30, 2025.

