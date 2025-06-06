Submit Release
News Search

There were 470 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,543 in the last 365 days.

Stop & Shop Recalls Select Varieties of Nature’s Promise Veggie Chips

QUINCY, Mass., June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop is recalling select varieties of Nature’s Promise veggie chips after being alerted by the supplier of possible undeclared wheat allergen.

The recall includes the following products:

  • Nature’s Promise Veggie Chips multipack, 6 count, 6 oz., UPC 68826758057, with the lot code of Sept.22, 2025.
  • Nature’s Promise Veggie Chips, 1 oz., UPC 68826758056, with the lot code of Sept. 22, 2025.

Customers with wheat allergies who purchased this product should not consume it and bring their purchase receipt to a nearby store for a full refund.


Contact
media@stopandshop.com

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Stop & Shop Recalls Select Varieties of Nature’s Promise Veggie Chips

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more