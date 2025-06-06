Marimaca Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (TSX: MARI) (ASX: MC2) (“Marimaca” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of the votes cast by ballot at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held virtually via webcast on Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (local time in Vancouver, British Columbia) (the “Meeting”).

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company’s Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Information Circular dated April 29, 2025 (the “Circular”), were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

A total of 52,501,409 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 51.90% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date of the Meeting.

As required under ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, we advise details of resolutions passed, the proxies received and the total number of votes cast for each resolution as set out on Appendix I, which includes detailed voting results for the election of each director nominated in the Company’s Circular.

Please see the Company’s report of voting results filed under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for the detailed results of all votes received on the matters presented to shareholders at the Meeting.

About Marimaca

Marimaca is a copper exploration and development company focused on its 100%-owned flagship Marimaca Copper Project and surrounding exploration properties located in Antofagasta Region, Chile. The Marimaca Copper Project hosts the Marimaca Oxide Deposit (the “MOD”), an IOCG-type copper deposit. The Company is currently progressing the Marimaca Copper Project through the Definitive Feasibility Study led by Ausenco Chile Ltda. In parallel, the Company is exploring its extensive land package in the Antofagasta region, including the >15,000ha wholly-owned Sierra de Medina property block, located 25km from the MOD.

Contact Information

For further information please visit www.marimaca.com or contact:

Tavistock

+44 (0) 207 920 3150

Emily Moss / Ruairi Millar

marimaca@tavistock.co.uk

APPENDIX I – Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Resolution Resolution

Result Number of votes cast in Meeting Instructions given to validly appointed proxies For Against Withheld/

Abstain For Against Withheld/

Abstain Discretion 1. Number of Directors.



To set the number of Directors at eight (8). Pass 52,498,807



100.00% 2,601



0.00% 0



0,00% 52,498,807



100.00% 2,601



0.00% 0



0,00% - 2.1 Election of Directors- Hayden Locke Pass 52,055,414



99.76% 0



0.00% 123,614



0.24% 52,055,414



99.76% 0



0.00% 123,614



0.24% - 2.2 Election of Directors- Michael Haworth Pass 52,055,318



99.76% 0



0.00% 123,710



0.24% 52,055,318



99.76% 0



0.00% 123,710



0.24% - 2.3 Election of Directors- Alan J. Stephens Pass 52,046,571



99.75% 0



0.00% 132,457



0.25% 52,046,571



99.75% 0



0.00% 132,457



0.25% - 2.4 Election of Directors- Clive Newall Pass 52,037,881



99.73% 0



0.00% 141,147



0.27% 52,037,881



99.73% 0



0.00% 141,147



0.27% - 2.5 Election of Directors- Colin Kinley Pass 52,150,820



99.95% 0



0.00% 28,208



0.05% 52,150,820



99.95% 0



0.00% 28,208



0.05% - 2.6 Election of Directors- Tim Petterson Pass 52,159,567



99.96% 0



0.00% 19,461



0.04% 52,159,567



99.96% 0



0.00% 19,461



0.04% - 2.7 Election of Directors- Kieran Daly Pass 52,055,414



99.76% 0



0.00% 123,614



0.24% 52,055,414



99.76% 0



0.00% 123,614



0.24% - 2.8 Election of Directors- Giancarlo Bruno Lagomarsino Pass 52,177,163



100.00% 0



0.00% 1,865



0.00% 52,177,163



100.00% 0



0.00% 1,865



0.00% - 3. Appointment of Auditor.



Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration. Pass 52,493,213



99.98% 0



0.00% 8,196



0.02% 52,493,213



99.98% 0



0.00% 8,196



0.02% -

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS VOTED BY PROXY: 60

TOTAL SHARES ISSUED & OUTSTANDING: 101,167,683

TOTAL SHARES VOTED: 52,501,409

TOTAL % OF SHARES VOTED: 51,90%

