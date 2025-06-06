SRQ Resources Announces Results of AGM

MONTREAL, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRQ Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SRQ) (“SRQ” or the “Company”) today announces that all nominees listed in the management proxy circular were elected as directors of the Company at its annual general meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) held on Friday, June 6, 2025.

A total of 8,413,589 common shares or 18.25% of the Company’s issued and outstanding ordinary shares as of the record date were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM.

1. Election of Directors

The six nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 2, 2025, were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year, receiving the following votes:

Nominee Votes

For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes Withheld Marc-Antoine Audet 8,413,589 100% 0 0 Matthieu Bos 8,398,589 99.82 15,000 0.18 Stephanie Gourde 8,290,104 98.53 123,485 1.47 Ugo Landry-Tolszckuk 8,290,104 98.53 123,485 1.47 Jean-Christophe Parisien-La Salle

8,290,104 98.53 123,485 1.47 Michel Rioux 8,290,104 98.53 123,485 1.47

2. Appointment of Auditors

In addition, Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP, chartered accountants, in accordance with applicable Canadian legal requirements, were approved as External Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the Directors to fix their respective remuneration for the next year.

Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld 8,413,589 100 0 0

3. Ratification of Options

At the meeting, disinterested shareholders passed an ordinary resolution, to ratify and approve the grant of 1,430,000 Options on January 24, 2025 to officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Corporation (the “Option Grant Resolution”), The grant of 1,430,000 Options made on January 24, 2025 was comprised of 1,200,000 Options granted to Insiders (as such term is defined under the Omnibus Plan).

Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld 8,259,155 98.28 144,434 1.72

For more information about SRQ, please visit SRQ’s website at http://www.srqexploration.com

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

SRQ RESOURCES INC.

Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, President and CEO

Tel: (514) 726-4158

