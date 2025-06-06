Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,070 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,138 in the last 365 days.

PolyPid to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss D-PLEX₁₀₀ SHIELD II Phase 3 Trial Topline Results on Monday, June 9, 2025

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD), (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to report topline data for the SHIELD II Phase 3 trial, evaluating D-PLEX100 for the prevention of surgical site infections in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery, on Monday, June 9, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, PolyPid suggests registering a minimum of 5 minutes before the start of the call.

Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information:

Date:  Monday, June 9, 2025
Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time
Conference Call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb5bb85aa1ffc4940b78f7191b278ca77
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k6n5hrft
   

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX100 is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of abdominal colorectal surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for the treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma.

For additional Company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:
PolyPid Ltd. 
Ori Warshavsky
COO – US
908-858-5995
IR@Polypid.com

Investors:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2578
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

PolyPid to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss D-PLEX₁₀₀ SHIELD II Phase 3 Trial Topline Results on Monday, June 9, 2025

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more