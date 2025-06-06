Transworld’s Bianca Evans Sweeps Top Honors from Business Brokers of Florida

Bianca Evans

I am so honored to be recognized by the BBF” — Bianca Evans

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bianca Evans, a veteran broker with Transworld Business Advisors, has once again proven her elite standing in the business brokerage industry, taking home multiple honors from the Business Brokers of Florida (BBF), the state’s professional association with over 1,100 members.

Evans was recognized as one of the Top 50 Brokers in the State, awarded the Million Dollar Plus Award, and named the broker with the Most Deals Sold in North Florida — all in a single record-breaking year.

“I am so honored to be recognized by the BBF,” said Evans. “These awards are a reflection of the great clients I’ve had the privilege to work with, the strong industry partners I collaborate with, and the incredibly supportive team at Transworld.”

With more than 25 years of sales experience and over 200 successful business transactions since 2007, Evans is among the most accomplished brokers in the region. Based in Jacksonville, she is licensed in both Florida and Georgia and specializes in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, construction, distribution, service, restaurants, and professional practices.

Her credentials and achievements include:

Certified Business Intermediary (CBI)



Certified M&A Professional (CM&AP)



Board-Certified Intermediary (BCI)



Million Dollar Plus Award winner (2008–2024)



Dealmaker Award (Top 3% statewide in closed transactions)



B.S. from the University of Florida

Connect with Bianca Evans: https://www.myfloridabusinessbroker.com/

Email: bianca@tworld.com or by calling (904) 254-7846



