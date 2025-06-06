CORRECTION - Binah Capital Group Announces PKS Investments as Finalist in Two Categories for the 2025 Wealth Management Industry Awards

- Dual Recognition Underscores Binah’s Unmatched Commitment to Leadership and Operational Excellence -

NEW YORK, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on Thursday, June 5th by Binah Capital Group (Nasdaq: BCG), please note that the last sentence of the first paragraph has been revised. The corrected release follows:

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (“Binah Capital”) (NASDAQ: BCG), a financial services enterprise supporting the growth of independent financial advisors, today announced that PKS Investments (“PKS”), a Binah Capital Group company, has been named a finalist in two categories for the prestigious 2025 Wealth Management Industry Awards (“The Wealthies”). The categories are Transition Support / Transition Services, recognizing PKS’s excellence in advisor transition solutions, and Chief Executive of the Year, recognizing Katherine Flouton of PKS Investments.

This dual recognition underscores Binah’s unmatched commitment to leadership and operational excellence in supporting independent financial advisors through critical growth and transition stages.

With decades of experience and a proven, scalable process, PKS has successfully supported thousands of advisor transitions, helping firms navigate change with confidence, clarity, and continuity. Through high-touch service model, operational excellence, and strategic leadership, PKS has redefined the benchmark for transition support within the wealth management industry.

"We are incredibly proud to see Katherine Flouton and PKS Investments recognized among the industry’s top innovators," said Craig Gould, Chief Executive Officer of Binah Capital Group. "These nominations reflect our unwavering commitment to empowering independent advisors with the leadership, infrastructure, and flexibility they need to thrive in an evolving landscape."

Now in its 11th year, the Wealth Management Industry Awards is the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success.

A panel of judges made up of top names in the industry, led by WealthManagement.com director of editorial strategy and operations David Armstrong, chose the finalists and will determine the winners, which each year recognizes the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors. Winners will be announced at a gala and awards ceremony in New York City on September 4th.



About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group (“Binah Capital”, “Binah” or the “Company,” is a financial services enterprise that owns and operates a network of industry-leading firms that empower independent financial advisors. As a national broker-dealer aggregator, Binah specializes in delivering value through its innovative hybrid-friendly model, making it an optimal platform for RIAs navigating today’s complex financial landscape. Binah’s portfolio companies are built to help advisors run, manage, and execute commission-based business seamlessly while providing best in class resources to support their advisory practice. We don’t just offer tools—we cultivate partnerships. Binah Capital Group stands alongside RIAs as a trusted ally, delivering the structure, flexibility, and cutting-edge solutions they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace. For more, please visit: www.binahcap.com.

About Purshe Kaplan Sterling Investments

Purshe Kaplan Sterling Investments (PKS) is a leading independent broker-dealer offering comprehensive support services for financial advisors nationwide. PKS’s flexible affiliation models, operational precision, and client-first philosophy enable advisors to deliver outstanding service while growing their businesses with confidence.

