Amendments to the UK EMIR Trade Repository reporting requirements – June 2025

1: Overview

Under Article 9 of UK EMIR, the Bank of England (the Bank) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) (together, ‘the Authorities’) share supervisory responsibilities for the derivatives reporting obligation. The Bank is responsible for the framework for derivatives reporting as it applies to central counterparties (CCPs). The FCA is responsible for the reporting framework for all other counterparties. Any subsequent references to ‘we, ‘us’ and ‘our’ in this consultation paper (CP) should be read in this context and based on this split of responsibilities.

Following the completion of the implementation of UK EMIR Refit in March 2025, in the light of feedback from industry, we are consulting on making minor changes to the UK EMIR reporting regime to make it work more smoothly.

This CP sets out the joint proposals by the Authorities to amend our respective Standards Instruments (the ‘Technical Standards’):

1.1: Background

In 2021, the Authorities consulted on Changes to reporting requirements, procedures for data quality and registration of Trade Repositories under UK EMIR (the ‘2021 Consultation’). As part of the feedback to that consultation, respondents highlighted the benefits of introducing a new reportable field to permit the reporting of an ‘Execution agent’ where counterparties choose to make use of one.

As summarised in paragraph 1.36 of our Policy Statement, we recognised these benefits, and included the new field in the final rules:

The ‘Execution agent’ field is an optional field which applies only to a certain segment of firms, for example investment managers who delegate reporting through a broker and use an Execution agent to execute the trades on their behalf.

Immediately prior to the implementation of UK EMIR Refit in September 2024, industry testing identified that the field should also have been included in Table 3 of the Annexes of the Technical Standards. As a result, reporters adopted interim solutions and workarounds to enable relevant parties to have sight of submissions. To address this oversight and simplify reporting processes, we propose adding the ‘Execution agent’ field to Table 3 of the Annexes of the Technical Standards and to make the consequential changes to the UK EMIR XML reporting schemas and UK EMIR Validation Rules. As with the pre-existing Execution agent field, this new field will not need to be completed where such an Execution agent is not used.

We are also taking this opportunity to correct a cross-referencing error regarding the Unique Transaction Identifier in Article 8(5) Annex B (Technical Standards on the Standards, Formats, Frequency and Methods and Arrangements for Reporting) of the Technical Standards.

1.2: Summary of proposals

This consultation addresses two amendments:

Proposal 1: The addition of ‘Execution agent’ as a new field, Field 30, in Table 3 of the Annex of each reporting Technical Standards, and the consequential cross-referencing changes in the Technical Standards.

The addition of ‘Execution agent’ as a new field, Field 30, in Table 3 of the Annex of each reporting Technical Standards, and the consequential cross-referencing changes in the Technical Standards. Proposal 2: The amendment of Article 8 (‘Unique Transaction Identifiers’) of Annex B (Technical Standards on the Standards, Formats, Frequency and Methods and Arrangements for Reporting) of the Technical Standards to correct a cross-referencing error.

Subject to consultation feedback, we plan to implement the amendments on 1 December 2025.

1.3: Who this applies to

The proposals in this CP will apply to:

counterparties in scope of the reporting requirements under UK EMIR;

Trade Repositories (TRs) registered, or recognised, under UK EMIR; and

third-party service providers who offer reporting services to counterparties subject to UK reporting under UK EMIR.

Our proposals may also be of interest to trade associations, law firms and consultancy firms.

1.4: Implementation

The Bank is proposing to amend the Bank Standards Instrument: The Technical Standards (EMIR Reporting and Data Quality and Miscellaneous Amendments) Instrument 2023 using the Bank’s powers under Article 9 of UK EMIR and under section 138P of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA).

The proposed changes will be implemented using a single standards instrument (proposed Technical Standards). The draft Technical Standards can be found in the Appendix.

1.5: Feedback and next steps

We welcome feedback on the questions set out below, which are based on the proposals in this consultation, by 30 June 2025.

CCPs should submit their feedback to emirreporting@bankofengland.co.uk.

All other reporting counterparties and TRs should submit their feedback to cp25-16@fca.org.uk. Please also refer to the FCA’s CP25/16.

Other respondents may submit responses to either the FCA or the Bank.

All responses to this consultation received will be shared between the Authorities. Information on how we use your personal data can be found in the privacy statement at the bottom of this page.

Following consideration of responses, we will submit the amended technical standards to HM Treasury for approval, in accordance with section 138R of FSMA. Subject to approval by HM Treasury, we intend to publish the final Technical Standards on our respective websites on 1 August 2025.

1.6: Questions