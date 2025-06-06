Members of the Feinberg student organization Second Opinions recently gathered for a Poster Showcase to highlight their projects and collaborative work.

The post Feinberg Student Group Presents Healthcare Innovation Projects appeared first on News Center.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.