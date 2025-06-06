Three New Members Join Southern Nevada’s Largest Regional Development Authority Board: HCA Healthcare, MLB Athletics, and UNLV Leadership

Las Vegas, NV, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) is proud to announce the addition of three distinguished leaders to the LVGEA Board of Directors—Jackie Van Blaricum of HCA Healthcare, Marc Badain of MLB Athletics, and Dr. Chris Heavey of UNLV Leadership. Representing vital sectors of the community, these new members strengthen the board’s ability to shape and support Southern Nevada’s long-term economic growth.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome these powerhouse leaders to the LVGEA Board of Directors,” said Betsy Fretwell, Interim CEO of LVGEA. “Their collective experience, deep commitment to our community, and bold ideas are exactly what we need as we shape the future of Southern Nevada. From healthcare and education to sports and entertainment, their insights will bring more community-driven growth benefiting everyone who calls this region home.”

Meet the New LVGEA Board Members:

Jackie Van Blaricum

President, HCA Healthcare Far West Division

Jackie Van Blaricum leads HCA Healthcare’s Far West Division, overseeing a robust network of eight hospitals and numerous healthcare facilities across Las Vegas, Southern and Northern California. With nearly 24 years at HCA Healthcare, Jackie is recognized nationally for her authentic leadership style, operational excellence, and deep commitment to patient care.

She has earned accolades including Modern Healthcare’s Top 25 Minority Executives and Becker’s Hospital Review’s 500 People to Know in Healthcare. A strong advocate for community health, Jackie also lends her time to multiple nonprofit boards and volunteer causes that have collectively raised over $5 million.

“At HCA Healthcare, our goal is to keep healthcare local because strong communities depend on access to high-quality care close to home,” said Van Blaricum. “It’s a privilege to represent the Far West Division on the LVGEA board, engaging in meaningful conversations with fellow business leaders about the evolving healthcare needs of our community. Together, we’re working to strengthen local healthcare, ensuring that Las Vegas residents have confidence in receiving the best possible care right where they live.”

Marc Badain

President, Athletics (MLB)

Marc Badain brings decades of major league sports leadership to Southern Nevada. As President of Major League Baseball’s Athletics, he is leading the franchise’s relocation to Las Vegas and spearheading the development of its new ballpark. Previously, Marc served as President of Oak View Group, Las Vegas and spent three decades with the NFL’s Raiders, including overseeing their successful relocation and the opening of Allegiant Stadium.

A trusted and visionary executive, Marc serves on several boards, including the Biletnikoff Foundation, Opportunity Village, and the Las Vegas Bowl Committee.

“We’re proud to join the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance and support its work to grow and diversify the Southern Nevada economy,” said Badain. “As we prepare for our future in Las Vegas, we’re committed to building strong partnerships, giving back to the community, and contributing to the region’s appeal as a vibrant place to live, work, and do business.”

Dr. Chris Heavey, Ph.D.

Interim President, University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV)

Dr. Chris Heavey has dedicated more than 30 years to advancing education, research, and community engagement at UNLV. As Interim President and a professor of psychology, Dr. Heavey has led key initiatives in academic innovation, student success, and economic development partnerships.

He is a nationally recognized researcher in the field of inner experience and consciousness and has played a pivotal role in establishing one of the most successful clinical psychology Ph.D. programs in the country. His academic leadership and community ties make him a powerful advocate for aligning education with regional workforce needs.

“I’m truly honored to join the LVGEA Board of Directors and help advance the region’s economic development goals,” states Dr. Heavey. “At UNLV, we believe that higher education plays a vital role in building a strong and diversified economy. I look forward to working alongside community and industry leaders to strengthen talent pipelines, support innovation, and create new opportunities for all Southern Nevadans.”

——————————————————————–

About the LVGEA Board of Directors

The LVGEA Board of Directors is the largest business board of its kind in Nevada, representing a cross-section of public and private sector leadership dedicated to the region’s economic transformation. Its members provide strategic guidance, foster collaboration, and help implement LVGEA’s mission of business attraction, expansion, and community connectivity.

Click here for the headshots of the LVGEA board members mentioned in this article. To learn more about the LVGEA Board of Directors, check out our website page at https://lvgea.org/lvgea-board-of-directors/ .

###

About Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) is a public-private partnership dedicated to growing the economy of the Las Vegas region through intentional business attraction, expansion, and connectivity. LVGEA has been designated as one of eight Regional Development Authorities (RDA) in Nevada by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) for 2024-2025. To learn more, visit https://lvgea.org

Media Contact: Marketing@lvgea.org and Lvgeapr@theabbiagency.com

Rita Kubitz Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance ritak@lvgea.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.