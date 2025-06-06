Health hosts 4th G20 Health Working Group meeting, 10 to 13 Jun

The Department of Health will use the 4th G20 Health Working Group (HWG) meeting to advocate for concrete, actionable strategies to operationalise vaccine equity as a core pillar of global pandemic readiness, as part of discussions on critical global health-related issues. This is in line with the Pandemic Agreement recently adopted by World Health Organization Member States during the 78th World Health Assembly which took place in May 2025.

This critical week-long gathering of health leaders, experts, and policymakers from the world’s largest economies, invited nations, and international organisations comes at a defining moment for global health. As the world faces the intersecting threats of future pandemics, climate change, antimicrobial resistance, and widening health inequities, this meeting serves as a crucial platform for collective action.

The plenary will build on lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, discuss persistent barriers to accessing countermeasures—particularly in low- and middle-income countries—and prioritise the expansion of local and regional manufacturing capacity, in regions like Africa. The delegates will examine opportunities for technology transfer, sustainable financing, and regulatory alignment to ensure timely and equitable access to life-saving tools during health emergencies.

The session is expected to deliver commitments that reflect South Africa’s G20 priorities of solidarity, equality, and sustainability — including political and financial support for distributed manufacturing, fair allocation mechanisms, and global cooperation frameworks that embed equity at every stage of pandemic preparedness and response.

Delegates will also explore the urgent need to strengthen early warning systems, protect frontline health infrastructure from extreme weather, and ensure sustainable use of antimicrobials across human, animal, and environmental health sectors. Some of the expected outcomes from the meeting include G20-backed commitments to fund and implement joint action plans on antimicrobial resistance (AMR), establish global standards for climate-health risk preparedness, and scale up technical support for vulnerable regions.

Some of the critical topics to form part of the discussions include sustainable financing and equitable access to novel TB vaccines, and research and development for regional manufacturing for diagnostics.

Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will deliver a keynote address during the official opening session scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 10 June. He will be joined by Deputy Health Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla.

Details of the G20 Health Working Group meeting are as follows:

Date: 10–13 June 2025

Venue: Johannesburg Marriott Hotel, Melrose Arch – Gauteng

Time: 8h00 for 8h30

Members of the media who wish to attend the events are urged to confirm their attendance by completing the attached accreditation form and sending it back by Monday, 9 June 2025 at 13h00. Accreditations are collected in person from Saturday, 7 June 2025 between 9h00 and 16h00 at The Capital Melrose.

For RSVP, please contact:

Mr Tlou Tlhako – 071 382 7425 / tlou.tlhako@health.gov.za

Enquiries:

Foster Mohale

Health Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 072 432 3792

E-mail: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Sello Lediga

Media Liaison Officer for the Minister of Health

Cell: 082 353 9859

E-mail: Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za

