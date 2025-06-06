Practix Unveils OK-256 Six-Station Heat Press for High-Efficiency DTF/DTG Production

Practix OK-256 Heat Press Six-Station Heat Press

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Practix Manufacturing LLC, a leader in industrial heat press technology, proudly announces the release of its newest innovation: the OK-256 Carousel Heat Press, a fully automated six-station heat press engineered to meet the demands of high-volume, DTF precision-driven production environments.Designed for superior productivity, the OK-256 features two independent heat stations and one dedicated cooling station, enabling simultaneous pressing of multiple items—a game-changer for businesses looking to scale up output without sacrificing quality. The system supports both automatic and manual operation modes, offering the versatility needed for dynamic workflows.With a built-in Laser Alignment System, the OK-256 ensures accurate design placement every time, reducing setup time and operator error. In addition, a safety light curtain protects the user by automatically halting operation when the work zone is breached.The OK-256 Carousel Heat Press is now available from American Print Consultants (APC), a trusted distributor known for top-tier service and support in the print and finishing industry.Key Features:-Automated Six-Station Operation: Boosts throughput with multi-item processing.-Dual Independent Heat Presses + Cooling Station: Allows continuous workflow.-Laser Alignment System: Provides consistent, precise placement.-PLC Digital Control: Enables exact settings for temperature and time.-Heavy-Duty Construction: Built for long-term industrial use.-Versatile Applications: Ideal for garments, bags, patches, leather, sublimation, and promotional products.-Supports Multiple Heat Transfers: Compatible with DTF, screen print, Supacolor, vinyl, sublimation, foil, rhinestones, twill, and ink fixation.-Adjustable Settings: Tailored control for different materials and media.Technical Specifications:-Model: OK-256 Carousel Heat Press-Platen Size: 16″ x 20″ per heat press-Power: 7.5KW per heat press, 220V-Temperature Range: Up to 450°F-Time Range: 0–999 seconds-Dimensions: 108″ x 108″ x 60″-Gross Weight: 6,000 lbsThe OK-256 Carousel Heat Press by Practix is the ultimate DTF production solution—powerful, safe, and precise. Now available through American Print Consultants (APC).

